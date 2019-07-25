Driver cited for weapon, marijuana
Weapon and drug charges resulted from a July 18 traffic stop in Solon.
At 9:47 p.m., Solon police conducted a traffic stop on SOM Center Road for a vehicle displaying expired license plates. It was discovered the driver had a carry concealed weapon permit, but it was found to be expired, police said. Also, when inspecting the vehicle, 7 grams of marijuana were found in a black case, according to the report.
Jasson Jones, 28, of Solon was cited with carrying concealed weapon and drug abuse.
Man charged with open container
A Parma man was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication July 16.
At 1:03 p.m., Solon police responded to Giant Eagle Market District, 34310 Aurora Road, for a complaint of an intoxicated male at the bar handing out money.
The management asked that he leave the establishment, and he was unsteady while walking, police said. His speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, police said.
Police attempted to give him a ride home but he was unable to provide an accurate address, the report states. Police eventually located the home and he went to a van in the driveway. The van’s owner did not want him on the property, according to the report. Without other options available, the man was arrested, and he became agitated when transported by police and threatened officers, the report said.
Daniel Miller, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and open container in a public place, police said.
Two charged with disorderly conduct
Two individuals were charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication July 17.
At 6:33 p.m., Solon police responded to Burntwood Tavern, 33675 Solon Road, for the report of highly intoxicated people walking away from the restaurant. Both were unable to stand or speak coherently, police said, and could not arrange for transportation home. While transported, they became irate, shouting at officers and the female suspect kicking at the police vehicle and cursing, police said.
Stephen Richards, 53, of LaSalle, Illinois and Kara Quinn, 51, of Solon were both charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication, police said.
Driver charged with OVI
A Solon man was charged with drunken driving July 18.
At 2:16 a.m., Solon police clocked a vehicle speeding on Route 422, traveling 80 mph in a 60 mph zone, the report states.
There was an odor of alcohol and field sobriety tests indicated impairment, police said. At the station, the driver submitted to a breath test which registered a 0.10 BAC, according to the report.
Claude Carson, 51, was charged with OVI, prohibitive BAC and speed, police said.
Man charged with stolen vehicle
A Georgia man was charged July 19 for receiving stolen property.
At 3:16 a.m., a Solon officer stopped a vehicle on SOM Center Road for traffic violations and upon checking the registration, discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Boston Heights, the report states. The driver also had a suspended license, police said.
The vehicle was repossessed and stored in Boston Heights, and the suspect took it without permission, police said.
Eric Crenshaw, 48, of Decatur, Georgia was charged with receiving stolen property motor vehicle, police said.
Three cited in fight at restaurant
Three individuals were cited for disorderly conduct in connection with a July 20 incident at Chipotle in Solon.
At 2:21 p.m., Solon police responded to the restaurant at 33599 Aurora Road for the complaint of a large fight. It began with a couple commenting on how another woman parked. The fight escalated and pepper spray was used multiple times, police said. The restaurant remained closed for a while to clean it up, police said.
Cited for disorderly conduct in the incident were Janelle Brown, 33, of Garfield Heights; Vita Zayats, 40, of Solon and Vitaliy Zayats, 40, of Solon, police said.
Grand theft auto charges
After leaving a vehicle in the handicapped parking space at the Walmart store at Marketplace Shopping Center in Bainbridge on July 18, the owner returned to find the vehicle gone. The keys had been left in the unlocked car, according to the police report. The 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck had Louisiana license plates, but the owner now lives in the city of Aurora. After posting the information on Facebook and receiving tips, police tracked an individual to Hiram where they found the stolen vehicle. Police charged Howard Scott Long, 50, with grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Man advised of stop work order
A Shaker Boulevard homeowner in Pepper Pike received a stop work order in the past from the city in regards to his shed. On July 13, police observed that he was having work done to the shed or the surrounding area, and the officer advised him of the stop work order from the city, according to the report.
Police check on driver
A woman sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot off Masonic Alley seemed odd to a passer-by who reported it to Chagrin Falls police on July 17. Police spoke to the subject who indicated she was having financial problems but was not going to harm herself.
Damage to car window reported
Woodmere police received a complaint on July 20 by a man stating the rear window of his 2013 Volkswagen was damaged. He went to get food with his girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend saw them, he told police. The ex-girlfriend apparently followed the couple back to the current girlfriend’s house, the report states. The man briefly went inside while the two women stayed outside and when he returned, his window was damaged, police said, with cause unknown.
Road runner faces charges
While driving on Bainbridge Road on July 15 at about 3 p.m., a Bainbridge police officer saw a man running down the center line of the roadway. The officer tried to stop the man who continued running, according to the police report. When the individual would not comply, the officer took him into custody. He said he was exercising, police said. Stephen Hryb, 30, of Bainbridge was charged with disorderly conduct.
Wafting tub odor
A Nob Hill condo owner reported a strong chemical odor in her building to Chagrin Falls police July 19.
Police found the source of the odor was from a bathtub that was being refinished and advised the substance was “not a health hazard at this time.”
The condo board was given permission for the work, according to the report.
Suspected gift card theft probed
An employee at Home Depot in Bainbridge was allegedly seen taking items from the store over a period of three days, according to a July 16 Bainbridge police report. The individual was accused of loading up store gift cards valued at $2,500. The case remains under investigation with no charges filed as of yet, police said.
Man cited for DUI
On July 13, a witness observed a car traveling northbound on Interstate 271 in Pepper Pike almost strike a car then swerve and strike the concrete divider on the highway. Jason Pertz, 41, of Chardon was cited for driving under the influence, reasonable control and driving in marked lanes, according to the report. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, the report states.
Man charged with trespassing
A Mantua resident faces charges in an incident July 17 at the Walmart store at Marketplace Shopping Center. Around 2 a.m., a Bainbridge police officer was conducting a check at the store and an employee said a man had been walking around in the store for about three hours. The man allegedly gave fictitious information to the officer, who learned there was a felony theft warrant for the man from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The man ran out of the store and the officer caught him at a nearby business. Richard Cisar, 41, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, according to the report, and taken to the Geauga County jail.
Missing lottery tickets
On July 16, Woodmere police responded to Speedway at 27939 Chagrin Blvd. regarding suspected theft by an employee. The manager reported that on the previous day, she was reconciling instant lottery tickets and discovered a $140 shortage from July 14. After reviewing the cameras, the manager stated that she observed employee Yasmine Ellyse Mills,18, hiding the tickets in her pocket, according to the report, which were not paid for or winners. Police said Ms. Mills of East Cleveland stated that she did take five or six lottery tickets. She was cited for theft and is scheduled to appear in Woodmere Mayors Court on Aug. 3, according to the report.
Personnel bag alleged shoplifter
Loss prevention personnel at the Target store in Bainbridge on July 17 told police that they observed a shopper put items in a shopping cart and then into Target shopping bags that had been brought to the store. When the individual tried to leave without paying, store personnel stopped him. The items were valued at $755. Police charged Lashon Guy, 34, of Cleveland with theft and he was transported to the Geauga County jail, according to the report.
Property damage reported
On July 11, a Solon resident reported property damage to Pepper Pike police, which occurred while traveling on Interstate 271 near the Chagrin Boulevard overpass, according to the report. No one was cited.
Bicycle reported missing
An Olive Street woman contacted Chagrin Falls police on July 18 after she found her bicycle valued at $600 was missing from the garage of her home. The woman was unsure if she left the garage open, the report stated, and estimated the bike could have been taken in the last 72 hours. Neighbors did not notice any unusual activity.
Baby skunk trapped
A Hickory Hill resident reported to Chagrin Falls police that a baby skunk was caught in a trap in front of her house. The critter was released but the homeowner was unaware of from where the trap came.
Driver hits car
A man who witnessed a white BMW car back into a parked Honda on Main Street on July 20 called Chagrin Falls police. He reported that the driver did not stop to write a note to the owner of the other vehicle. The witness told police he took photos of the runaway car.
House watch requested
The owner of a Solon Road condominium unit in Chagrin Falls came home on July 19 to find a bag of garbage in the garage. The owner told Chagrin Falls police that the condo is for sale. She requested police check on the condo from time to time. She filled out the requested house watch form.
Oven fire doused
An Olive Street resident called Chagrin Falls police and fire departments on July16 to report a sparking electrical outlet and an oven on fire. The occupants evacuated and firefighters put out the oven fire.
Man cited for trespassing
On July 9, Pepper Pike police stopped a man for speeding on Gates Mills Boulevard. He fled police on foot and was later taken into custody. Jacqueri Huston, 26, of Shaker Heights was cited for trespassing and fleeing from police, according to the report.
Found dog
On July 15, a man found a small dog in the street on Valley Ridge Farm in Hunting Valley. The owner arrived at the police station to pick up the dog, according to the report.
Woman reports suspicious car
On July 18, a Chagrin River Road resident in Hunting Valley reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside. Police determined that a man was working on the property and the resident was advised, according to the report.
Police find shattered window
On July 16, Orange police responded to a residence on West Meadow Lane for a report of noise in basement. Officers found a shattered window in the basement, but did not find an object used to break the window, according to the report.
Man cited for OVI
On July 16, Orange police responded to the intersection of Brainard and Emery roads for a disabled motor vehicle. Officers found a Honda sedan in the middle of the intersection. Police said that the driver, Phillip Wingfield, appeared to be confused and said that he smoked marijuana before leaving work. Mr. Wingfield, 43, of Bedford Heights was cited for OVI, left of center and headlights required, the report states. He was to appear in Bedford Municipal Court on Friday.
Disorderly conduct at Pinstripes
On July 18, Orange Village police responded to Pinstripes, 111 Park Ave. at Pinecrest, for a report of theft and disorderly conduct. A man and two females, who all appeared to be intoxicated, tried to leave the bar without paying their tab, the report states. One male allegedly got into a fight with another patron, police said. Brianna Stewart, 22, of Warrensville Heights was driving the vehicle and was arrested for OVI, according to the report. The man paid the bar tab and the other woman was released at the scene. Police advised the man that he is not allowed to return to Pinstripes, the report states.
Man arrested for OVI
On July 18, Orange police responded to the Shell gas station at 27010 Chagrin Blvd. after a caller reported that a car was swerving on the road. Officers found the driver, Craig Springfield, 25, of Cleveland slouched down in the driver’s seat, according to the report. Mr. Springfield told police that he had taken prescription medicines. Mr. Springfield was arrested but refused a breath and urine test at the Solon jail, the report states. He was charged with OVI refusal and driving without a valid license, according to the report. He appeared in Bedford Municipal Court this week.
Fire on Miles Road
Residents of Miles Road in Moreland Hills reported a fire at their home on July 19. There was a fire in the area of the dishwasher in the kitchen, according to the report. Chagrin Falls firefighters extinguished the fire, and firefighters from Orange, Bainbridge, Solon and Pepper Pike arrived to assist, the report states. Police said that the residents are safe but their dog died in the home.
Officer finds vaping cartridges
On July 20, Moreland Hills police observed an unoccupied car in a parking lot on Chagrin River Road. The officer smelled marijuana and found a glass pipe and jar with suspected marijuana and vaping cartridges, according to the report. Five people exited the woods, and three were released without incident, the report states. Police said that the other two 16-year-olds, from Hunting Valley and Lakewood, were released to their mothers and were not cited.
Warrant served
On July 19, dispatch advised Orange Village police that the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office was releasing Kayla Blackmond, 19, of Painesville, according to the report. Ms. Blackmond had a warrant with Orange police for failure to appear. Orange police said they took custody of Ms. Blackmond and transported her to the Solon jail.
Woman cited for disorderly conduct
On July 19, Orange Village police responded to the UH Minoff Health Center at 3909 Orange Place for a disturbance report. Shirley Ladson, 35, of Bedford Heights was at a doctor’s office with her daughter and was frustrated because the doctor was running late, according to the report. Ms. Ladson shoved one of the employees and yelled vulgarities, the report states. She was cited for disorderly conduct, according to the report.
Downed tree removed
On July 20, a caller in Hunting Valley reported a downed tree at Chagrin River Road and South Woodland. The tree was removed from the roadway, according to the report.
