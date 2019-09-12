Shattered glass door at Wasabi
On Sept. 4, Orange police responded to Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse at 3725 Orange Place for an alarm drop. Police found that a glass fire door was shattered but did not find a person or an object that could have caused the glass to break, according to the report. The manager arrived and said that nothing was missing from the restaurant, the report states.
Police respond to noise complaints
Chagrin Falls police responded to multiple, ongoing complaints of loud music coming from a home on South Main Street Sept. 7. Police addressed the situation twice within an hour, according to the report.
On the second occasion, another caller said the music was turned up after police left the first time, according to the report, and officers returned and advised the homeowners, who were hosting a wedding, about the village’s noise ordinance.
Complainants also reported speeding valet drivers, according to the report.
Woman cited for DUS
On Sept. 6, Bentleyville police performed a traffic stop on Miles Road at 11:57 p.m. According to the report, the vehicle did not have any rear light license plate illumination. Upon performing the traffic stop, police found the driver of the vehicle to be driving under suspension.
Police cited Shawnise Jackson, 23, of Garfield Heights for driving under suspension noncompliance, according to the report, and she has a mandatory Sept. 13 Bedford Municipal Court date.
Police check on elderly man
On Aug. 30, Gates Mills police responded to a Wilson Mills residence for a report of an elderly male sitting on a bench outside his house who appeared to be sleeping, and his dogs were looking at him from the driveway. The man said that he was resting and needed no assistance, according to the report.
$6,400 tennis bracelet lost
On Sept. 4, a 60-year-old resident of Berkeley Avenue reported a lost tennis bracelet to Moreland Hills police. The bracelet’s appraised value is $6,455, according to the report. The resident did not suspect theft.
Property missing from truck
On Sept. 5, a resident of East Ash Lane reported theft to Orange police. He said that he left his unlocked truck in his driveway and noticed later that his Macbook and sunglasses were missing, according to the report. The resident said that he has exterior cameras but the power went out that evening, the report states.
Police help remove bat
On Sept. 2, Hunting Valley police helped a resident on County Line Road remove a bat from her home, according to a police report.
Woman charged with OVI
On July 22, Woodmere police performed a traffic stop at Village Square on Chagrin Boulevard in response to a report from a Sprint store manager stating that an intoxicated woman had come into the store and left. During the traffic stop, police noticed the woman had pinpoint pupils, slurred speech and appeared confused, according to the report. The woman told police she took several prescription medications, the report states.
The woman was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to a recent hip surgery, and police said the Woodmere Fire Department transported her to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center where tests indicated impairment. Marianne Kent, 51, of Streetsboro was charged with OVI and OVI BAC more than 0.15, the report states.
Man says former fiancé unwelcome
On Sept. 9, a new Chagrin Falls resident advised police that he wanted on the record that his former fiancé was not welcome at his home.
He said the couple had lived together in another town and there had been “turbulent behavior” between them prior to his move, according to the report.
Man takes on traffic enforcement
On Sept. 4, Moreland Hills police spoke with a resident on Giles Road regarding an incident with her husband. A driver on Giles said that the man screamed at him to slow down while he was driving 28 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to the report. The woman said that her husband is known to have anger issues, and officers advised the husband to leave the traffic enforcement to the police, the report states.
Police check on man at playground
On Sept. 2, Gates Mills police responded to the St. Francis of Assisi playground at 6850 Mayfield Road to speak with a male who was reportedly sitting in a car in the area. The man said he was waiting for a friend and her children to use the playground, according to the report.
Missing pistol filed
On Sept. 7, Orange police responded to a residence on Brainard Road for a theft report. The resident said that he parked his car in his driveway the previous night and found his pistol missing from the glovebox the following morning, according to the report. A stolen gun entry was filed with Chagrin Valley Dispatch, the report states.
Driver cited for wrong way, suspension
On Sept. 3, Chagrin Falls police cited an Amazon Prime driver for traveling the wrong way on a one-way street and driving under suspension. An officer witnessed the company vehicle turning north onto North Franklin Street which is southbound only, according to the report.
Joseph Light, 25, of Cleveland was cited for one-way street violation and driving under suspension when it was found he was under a license forfeiture suspension of which he said he was unaware, according to the report.
The delivery service was notified and another driver was sent to pick up the vehicle, according to the report, and Mr. Light had a mandatory date in Bedford Municipal Court earlier this week.
Downed tree blocking roads
On Sept. 2, a downed tree was blocking the roadway at Woodstock and Cedar roads in Hunting Valley. The tree was later removed, according to a Hunting Valley police report.
Man transported for evaluation
On Sept. 5, a resident called Moreland Hills police for an unwanted guest. Her 33-year-old bipolar son left his group home and claimed that his sister’s dead body was in the mother’s house, according to the report. Police said that his sister was alive and present. The Chagrin Falls Suburban Volunteer Fireman’s Association transported the man to Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital for an evaluation, the report states.
Man charged with menacing
On Aug. 28, Woodmere police responded to Speedway at 27939 Chagrin Blvd. for a possible customer assault on an employee. An employee refused a tobacco sale because a man did not have a valid ID, according to the report. The man showed paperwork that he claimed was from a police department stating that he was robbed and does not have a valid ID, the report states. Police said that the employee still refused the sale then the man threatened the manager. When the employee called the police, the man left the store and police found him in the parking lot. Ronald Farmer, 26, of Cleveland was charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing, the report states.
Report filed for Snapchat messages
On Sept. 2, a Brigham Road resident reported to Gates Mills police that she received unwanted Snapchat messages from an unknown user. A police report was filed and the matter is being investigated, according to the report.
Woman reports harassment
On Sept. 2, a 29-year-old Chagrin Falls woman came to the Chagrin Falls police station to report being harassed by a former boyfriend who has found a way to contact her even though she blocked his number, according to a report. Police have attempted to call the male, according to the report. There was no follow up information.
Woman cited for several violations
On Sept. 8, Moreland Hills police conducted a traffic stop after observing a car sit through several cycles of traffic lights at Miles and SOM Center roads and driving left of the double yellow line. Before the officer approached the car, the driver and passenger switched seats, according to the report.
Police identified Gabrielle Lepre, 28, of Euclid as the driver and cited her for OVI, OVI refusal implied consent, driving under OVI suspension, providing false information on a traffic stop and open container, the report states. Police said that there were three kids in the back seat with no booster seats or safety belts, so police also cited Ms. Lepre for booster seat required and child endangering. She was booked into the Bedford jail and had a Bedford Municipal Court date on Wednesday, according to the report.
Woman pursues charges
A Solon man was charged with domestic violence Sept. 5 in Solon. At 3:28 p.m., a Flanders Drive female, 40, reported that her arm was twisted and she wished to pursue charges. A man, 48, of Solon, was charged with domestic violence in the incident.
Man charged with domestic violence
A Solon man was charged with domestic violence in connection with a Sept. 5 incident. At 12:15 a.m., police responded to Stoney Brook Lane for a 35-year-old victim of domestic violence. She was struck by her husband and her hand was also injured. The man, 45, was charged with domestic violence in the incident.
Man charged for drunken driving
A Moreland Hills man was charged with drunken driving Sept. 4. At 11:47 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle traveling on SOM Center Road at 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. The car was observed making additional traffic violations.
There was an odor of alcohol and field sobriety tests indicated impairment and he was arrested. At the station, he submitted to a breath test which registered a .139 percent BAC.
Ross Kirchick, 45, of Moreland Hills, was charged with OVI, speed and prohibitive BAC, police said.
