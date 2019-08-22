Theft, drug abuse charges
A theft and drug abuse charge was made on Aug. 14 at 4:27 p.m. at the Market District at 34310 Aurora Road.
Solon police were dispatched on a report of a shoplifter, who was detained by employees, according to police. Officers arrived and learned a male pushed a cart of merchandise out of the store without purchasing the items and admitted to employees to not paying, according to police. The items were valued at $385.
Police conducted a search prior to transport and found a clear packet containing a white powder, which police confirmed to be cocaine. In the brim of his hat, police also found a fold of paper containing a brown substance, according to the report. Police said the substance field tested positive for heroin.
Gregory Mathis, 55, homeless, was charged with theft and drug abuse.
Woman charged with OVI
On Aug. 16, Solon police officers on patrol said they witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation exiting U.S. 422 onto SOM Center Road (Route 91).
The officer performed a traffic stop on SOM Center Road, and while speaking to the driver, the officer detected an odor of alcohol, according to the report. The driver admitted to having one drink earlier in the evening, and field sobriety tests indicated impairment, the report states.
Kayla Davis, 28, of Bentleyville was arrested and transported to the Solon jail and was found to have a 0.105 BAC. She was charged with OVI, BAC and improper lane change.
Burglary reported
Solon police responded to a reported Timberlane Drive burglary Aug. 16 at 3:49 p.m.
Investigations revealed that the resident was outside doing lawn work when a vehicle pulled in the driveway. The resident described the male as stocky. He said the male approached him about tree assessments, according to police.
Meanwhile, the wife of the resident observed a second man, described to be in his 60s, in one of the bedrooms of the home, police said. The second male indicated that he was checking for leaks in the roof, and the wife escorted him to the kitchen, feeling that her husband was aware of him being in the home, according to the report. The male said he needed change for a $100 dollar bill and only wanted $50 dollar bills, according to police. When she could not provide him with the change he left with the other man. The vehicle is described to be shiny and black, and nothing was reported taken from the home.
Woman charged with OVI
On Aug. 17 at 2:55 a.m., Solon officers were dispatched to investigate a motor vehicle crash on East Nimrod Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle in a front yard that had struck a fire hydrant and was still running. Officers found a female in the back seat and blood stains on the driver side door, according to the report. The female had head injuries consistent with striking the steering wheel, and the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol upon opening the door, according to the report.
The female admitted to operating the vehicle prior to the crash, and officers found her to be significantly impaired, police said. Solon fire and rescue arrived on scene, but rescue personnel were unable to evaluate the female on scene due to the level of intoxication and she was transported to a medical facility, according to police.
After arrival to the medical facility, police said she became combative and abusive to medical personnel. Officers said that when they attempted to complete paperwork with the driver, she responded by using profane words and gestures. She refused a breathalyzer test, the report stated.
Varonica Chavez, 23, of Cleveland was charged with OVI, driving under a suspended license and failure to maintain reasonable control, according to police.
Man charged with fleeing, alluding
Solon police were dispatched to investigate an erratic driver on SOM Center Road (Route 91) at Pettibone Road Aug. 18 at 3:47 p.m.
The vehicle was reported to be traveling northbound and passing on the left, weaving in and out of traffic, according to the report. Police observed the vehicle traveling northbound on SOM Center Road in the area of Solon Middle School and witnessed the vehicle go left of center into the southbound lane to pass traffic. The driver stopped at a light at Linden Drive. Police said the driver looked at the officer, gave a peace sign with his fingers and began waving a red hat out the window. As the light cycled to green, police attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver fled and a pursuit commenced, police said. Police pursued the driver onto U.S. 422 west to Interstate 271 north before exiting at Harvard Avenue. Police said he headed west toward Richmond Road before the pursuit was terminated.
Police said the suspect was arrested by Cleveland Heights officers a short time later and refused to speak to officers.
Jonah Devries Nlandu, 32, of Shaker Heights was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and alluding.
Two cited for speeding
On Aug. 11 at 12:55 a.m. Bentleyville police stopped 63-year-old Robert Harbison of Stow for speeding on Solon Road. He was driving 56 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the report, and he has a mandatory Bedford Municipal Court date set for Aug. 28.
On Aug. 13 at 11:48 p.m. a Cleveland male was pulled over by Bentleyville police for speeding on Miles Road. Juan Riveria, 28, of Cleveland was charged with driving 57 mph in a 35 mph zone. He has a mandatory court date at Bedford Municipal Court for Aug. 28.
Police issue warnings
Russell police are paying special attention on their roadway patrols for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign going on now through Labor Day. Officers reported several stops were made on Chillicothe Road (Route 306), and warnings were issued.
Cell phone found
On Aug. 11, a cell phone was found on Carriage Drive and turned over to Chagrin Falls Police. Police will hold the phone for its rightful owner who is asked to call 440-247-5036 to claim the phone by identifying its make and other distinguishing characteristics, according to the report.
Chainsaw theft under investigation
A resident of Pine Street in Bainbridge on Aug. 18 reported a theft to Bainbridge police. A chainsaw and two sets of sockets are missing from a garage, and pry marks were found on the building, according to the report. The resident said he did not know how long the items were missing. Police are investigating.
Teen cited for drug possession
On Aug. 10, Orange police responded to the Hampton Inn, 3840 Orange Place, for a disturbance. The manager received several noise complaints from a room on the sixth floor, and there were 14 people in the room, according to the report. Ten of them were juveniles and police found suspected marijuana in the room, according to the report. Elijah Smith, 18, of East Cleveland said that the marijuana was his and he was cited for drug possession, the report states. Police said that he is scheduled to appear before a judge at Bedford Municipal Court this week. The parents of the juveniles picked up their children.
Man cited for failure to control
On Aug. 12, Gates Mills police stopped Roderick Hairston, 53, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina after striking the Mayfield Road median near West Hill Drive, according to the report. Mr. Hairston was also cited for failure to control and driving under suspension, the report states.
Man arrested for domestic violence
On Aug. 13, Moreland Hills police responded to a residence for a domestic violence situation. A young boy called the police because his parents were yelling in the garage, and the mother told the son to call the police, according to the report. The parents were arguing about a conflict with a play date and the babysitter for the children. The husband did not want the wife to leave for work, according to the report. The wife said that her husband threw her to the ground and threatened to kill her, the report states.
She said that there were weapons in the house but she did not have keys or codes to access the safe, police said. Police were unable to open one safe but found a second safe that contained several rifles, knives, rifle and gun accessories and a few boxes of ammunition, according to the report. Police said that the weapons were taken to the village police department and the husband was arrested for domestic violence.
Phone stolen at Apple store
On Aug. 6, Woodmere police responded to the Apple store at 28849 Chagrin Blvd. for a theft. An employee said that while he was helping a customer, he put his iPhone on the table and soon noticed that it was missing, according to the report. He called his cell phone and the manager at Speedway gas station answered, saying that someone found it in the parking lot at the gas station and turned it in, the report states. Police said that Apple management reviewed surveillance footage and saw a man put the phone in his pocket before leaving the store. The phone was returned to the owner.
No suspects for keyed car
A Carriage Drive man contacted Chagrin Falls police Aug. 12 to report that his car had been keyed for the third time since April and that all incidents have occurred while the vehicle was parked in the apartment garages.
He was advised by management of the complex that there are no cameras in the garages and other cars had suffered similar damage, according to the report. The complainant told police he had no suspects.
Woman faces charges
Bentleyville police charged Tyrice Lawson, 30, of Cleveland with driving under suspension noncompliance on Aug. 9. She was able to provide proof of insurance and the vehicle was removed by a valid driver, according to the report.
Child locks dog in closet
On Aug. 13, a Battles Road resident reported her young child accidentally locked their family dog in a closet. Gates Mills police responded and assisted the resident in opening the closet door by using a credit card, according to the report.
Solicitor reported
On Aug. 13, Hunting Valley police responded to Partridge Lane for a report of a solicitor going door to door. The man was transported out of the area and was given a trespassing warning, according to the police report.
Cash reported stolen
Cash was reported stolen Aug. 16 at the Walmart at Marketplace at Four Corners in Bainbridge. A customer reported to police she forgot to pick up her cash from a self-checkout register. She said $100 was taken. Bainbridge police are investigating.
Man cited for OVI
On Aug. 12, Orange police stopped a car at Harvard Road and Orange Place for various traffic violations. Police said that the driver, James Hanahan, 44, of Brookfield exhibited signs of impairment so the officers conducted field sobriety tests. Mr. Hanahan was cited for OVI, breath refusal, turns at intersections, full -time attention, lighted lights and turn signal required, the report states. He had a Bedford Municipal Court date on Friday.
Vandalism reported at new school
Three Chagrin Falls juveniles will answer to criminal trespassing charges – one of them to an additional charge of vandalism – after security cameras caught one of the males carving initials into a rear door at the newly renovated Chagrin Falls Intermediate School, according to Chagrin Falls police.
The incident was reported Aug. 12. A Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court date has not been set, according to the report. The two boys, 14 and 15 years old, and one female, 13, were also seen inside the school but fled when they saw the security cameras, according to the report. The video was used to identify the three suspects who got inside the building through an unlocked door.
No damage was found inside the building, according to the report, but the defaced door has been valued at around $10,000.
Unsecured door at Gilmour
On Aug. 15, Gates Mills police responded to a burglar alarm in the weight room at the Gilmour Academy ice rink. Officers located an unsecured door and checked the interior and everything appeared normal, according to the report. The building was secured.
Man cited for failure to control
A car traveling east on Pine Street Aug. 16 struck a street sign and then crossed Chagrin Road and hit a pole. Douglas Link was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital by the Bainbridge rescue squad. He was cited for failure to control, according to Bainbridge police.
Man cited for OVI
On Aug. 8, Woodmere police received a call from dispatch regarding an erratic driver. Police drove northbound on East Brainard Road and observed the car weaving through traffic and crossing the double yellow line, according to the report. The officer smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and conducted field sobriety tests. Adrian Mastos, 42, of Pepper Pike was charged with OVI pending a Bedford Municipal Court date, the report states.
Man cited for drug abuse
On Aug. 13, Orange police responded to a male who fell in his room at the Courtyard by Marriott at 3695 Orange Place. Police found pipes that are consistent with crack cocaine usage in the room and the man said he had used crack, according to the report. Police also found a bag of suspected marijuana, three syringes and buprenorphine and alprazolam, the report states. Police said that Charles Bartel, 34, of Eastlake was cited for drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Loose dog reported
On Aug. 13, a driver on County Line Road in Hunting Valley reported a loose dog. Hunting Valley police spoke with the dog’s owner, who lives on County Line, and the dog was placed back in the house, according to the report.
Officer returns U.S. flag
A Russell police officer found the U.S. flag had broken off from the flag pole at the Novelty Post Office Aug. 18. The flag was collected and placed on the post office counter with a note explaining what had happened.
Man charged with OVI
A Chagrin Falls police officer running random registration checks at Main and West Orange streets Aug. 14 stopped a vehicle whose driver was under suspension of his license for driving while intoxicated and refusing a breath test.
John Collins, 34, of Mayfield Heights was found to have limited driving privileges to work and home but admitted he was not working that day, according to police. According to a female friend who arrived at the scene a short time later, police said, he met her and friends at the Greenville.
Mr. Collins was not intoxicated but was returned to the police station and charged with driving under suspension. The female posted bond and provided proof of insurance and the vehicle was turned over to her.
Police check on vehicle
On Aug. 15, Gates Mills police responded to a Chagrin River Road residence at the request of Mentor police to check on a vehicle that may have been involved in an accident in Mentor. Gates Mills police found no damage on the vehicle, according to the report.
Teen faces theft charges
Walmart store security personnel at the Marketplace at Four Corners in Bainbridge on July 15 observed a young shopper taking electronic items from the shelf and then placing them in his pants. When he tried to walk out of the store, he was stopped. The items were valued at $35.35. The 16-year-old male from Mantua faces theft charges, according to the police report.
Foot pursuit after verbal dispute
On Aug. 15, Orange police responded with mutual aid to a verbal dispute at the Speedway gas station at 27600 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere. The male, Antonio Taylor, 23, of Cleveland left the scene and a foot pursuit began, according to the report. Mr. Taylor jumped over a landscaped area where there was a drop-off and kept running, but the officer sustained an injury, the report states.
Police said that an employee at the Beachwood Inn identified Mr. Taylor and police entered his room, then he jumped out of a second-story window. Police tased Mr. Taylor and he was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center. Mr. Taylor has a warrant for resisting arrest through Orange police, police said.
Property damage reported
On Monday, an employee at Bravo Cucina Italiana reported damage to his Hyundai Elantra to Woodmere police. He said that he was assaulted earlier that day and reported the assault to Euclid police, according to the report. He also said that a friend may have damaged his vehicle while it was parked at Bravo between noon and 1 p.m., the report states.
‘Burnouts’ and ‘donuts’ suspected
A Russell police officer found several areas on Aug. 18 where someone had been doing “burnouts” and “donuts” with a vehicle on Kinsman Road (Route 87), Caves road, Music Street, Hemlock Road, Hemlock Point Road and North Ridge Drive. He also noticed the front lot of the West Wood Park and lower lot of the ASM building had also been targeted for the activity. A follow-up is to be conducted to determine if there is any video footage, according to the police department.
Leaf blower turned over
A Chagrin Falls village employee reported to Chagrin Falls police Aug. 14 that a leaf blower was stolen from Riverside Park. The worker told police she set it down for a moment while tending to work in another area of the park. A dog walker found the leaf blower and turned it over to Chagrin Pet and Garden Co. who then turned it over to police, according to the report.
Police respond to ‘Help me’ text
On Aug. 15, dispatch received a text to 911 saying “Help me please” from the area of Mayfield Road near West Hill Drive, according to Gates Mills police. The texter did not respond to any texts from dispatch. Police checked the area and did not find anyone in distress, the report states. When the phone was pinged, police learned that the person was in Mayfield Heights. They learned through Mayfield Heights police that the adult female texter was an admitted patient at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, police said.
Fraudulent charge reported
On Aug. 16, a 48-year-old Solon man advised Orange police that he made a purchase at Bibibop Asian Grill at Pinecrest with his Huntington debit card. A few hours later, his bank notified him of a fraudulent charge of $895.54, according to the report. He filed a fraudulent claim with his bank and requested a police report for documentation.
Landscaper falls from tree
On Sunday, a man was working for J&D Landscapes at a residence on Pheasant Lane in Hunting Valley when he fell from a tree and was injured, according to Hunting Valley police. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, according to the police report.
Man cited in accident
On Aug. 14, a car was stopped in the northbound lane on Chagrin River Road at South Woodland in Moreland Hills. A car traveling westbound on South Woodland made a left turn and struck the car on Chagrin River Road, according to the report. Alvin Magid, 85, of Solon was cited for turn and stop signals, the report states.
Man turns himself in
On Aug. 16, a former Chagrin Falls man turned himself in to village police on a warrant from South Russell for violation of a protection order.
John C. Bright, 33, now of Hiram, was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Bedford Municipal Court on Aug. 26.
Driver reportedly throws trash
A report of a driver throwing out trash from the window of a Chevy Malibu in the area of Caves Road was investigated by a Russell police officer Aug. 17. The officer responded to the area of Caves Road, north of Kinsman Road (Route 87) to Mayfield Road (Route 322) in Chester but was unable to locate the vehicle.
Domestic violence incident at hotel
On Aug. 18, Orange police responded to Extended Stay South at 3820 Orange Place for a domestic violence report. Police found a woman and her boyfriend in a room with seven kids and there were blood stains throughout the room, according to the report. The woman said that her boyfriend came home drunk and physically assaulted her as she tried to take away his car keys, the report states.
She said that he pulled her hair, choked her and punched her so she swung a knife at him to free herself, police said. She then called 911 but he left the scene. Police found out from his family that the man was admitted to MetroHealth in downtown Cleveland. The woman declined a temporary protection order, according to the report. The man has a warrant out for his arrest on domestic violence charges, police said.
Warrant served
On Friday, Pepper Pike police ran a registration check at Brainard and Cedar roads in Pepper Pike, which showed that the driver had an active warrant with Warrensville Heights police. Mariah Glenn, 25, of Cleveland was turned over to Warrensville Heights police, according to the report.
Man cited in crash
In a two-car crash with airbag deployment in Bainbridge, police said a car was northbound on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) at Bainbridge Road. The car turned left in front of another car, police said. Ethan Carter, 19, of Beloit, Ohio was cited in the crash for failing to drive in marked lanes, according to police.
Erratic driver reported
Two Russell officers were dispatched Aug. 15 to Waterfall Trail for a report of a mailbox that had been struck by a car. Police met with the person who called, and he said he was walking his dog when a station wagon drove down the road and hit his neighbor’s mailbox. The vehicle reportedly made a U-turn and drove through the yard. He said he could hear the occupants of the vehicle laughing as they drove by. Police were unable to locate the vehicle, according to the report.
Employee notices ‘light haze’
A Starbucks employee, arriving for work at 6 a.m. Aug. 13, noticed “a light haze” inside the store and called Chagrin Falls police.
The worker said she had not seen the phenomenon before. The fire department checked the building but found no cause or hazard, according to the report.
Missing iPad reported
On Aug. 18, Orange police responded to a theft report at the AC Hotel by Marriott at 300 Park Ave. A woman said that when she returned to her hotel room after being gone most of the day, someone had gone through her briefcase, her files were misplaced and a corporate owned iPad valued at $500 was missing, according to the report. Police requested the names of the cleaners who entered the room that day.
Police do welfare check
On Aug. 16, Gates Mills police responded to a Gates Mills Boulevard residence for a welfare check on an elderly resident who did not show up to volunteer at a local event. The female had fallen asleep, according to the report.
Man charged for violation
An officer, while observing traffic in Chagrin Falls Aug. 14, observed a car with just one headlight and performed a traffic stop on Chagrin Boulevard. The officer found that the driver had a suspended license, according to the report.
Linzie Williams, 68, of Mayfield Heights was cited for driving under suspension and the headlight violation and was to have had his court hearing on Aug. 16.
Debit card theft under investigation
Theft was reported by an employee of the Wal-Mart store at Marketplace at Four Corners in Bainbridge. The employee told police Aug. 13 that her debit card and her phone were stolen and used at two stores. The theft is under investigation, according to Bainbridge police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.