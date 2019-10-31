Barking dog elicits complaint
On Oct. 22, Orange police responded to a residence on Laurel Circle for a barking dog complaint. The resident filled out a statement form in reference to the constant dog barking coming from a residence on White Oak Trail, according to the report. The officer left a card advising the dog owner to contact the police.
Man charged with OVI
On Oct. 19, Bentleyville police observed a gray car driving erratically eastbound on Cannon Road and performed a traffic stop on Solon Road at 8:35 p.m. The officer found the driver to be impaired and a breath test revealed a BAC of .212. David Bolles, 67, of Reminderville was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and prohibited BAC. His car was towed and he was transported to Solon jail, according to the report. He had a Bedford Municipal Court date on Oct. 25.
House break-in reported
A Bainbridge resident reported to Bainbridge police Oct. 27 that someone broke into her house. A computer tablet and beer were taken, according to the police report. There was no forced entry, and it is believed entrance was gained through an unlocked window. Police said they are investigating the incident.
Resident concerned for walkers
On Oct. 26, Chagrin Falls police received a call from a concerned resident about what looked to be a father, daughter and three pit bulls walking in the rain near Cleveland and Bell streets. She was concerned they may need help, according to the report. An officer went to the location but the subjects were gone on his arrival.
Misdemeanor for paraphernalia
On Oct. 22, Orange police conducted a traffic stop on Lander Road on a Cadillac sedan registered as a Chevrolet. The driver, Tyrone Fitzgerald, 54, of Chagrin Falls said that he used a friend’s license plates because his license was suspended, according to the report. Mr. Fitzgerald was cited for driving with fictitious plates and DUS and issued a misdemeanor for drug paraphernalia, the report states. He had a Bedford Municipal Court date on Oct. 25.
Woman cited for public intoxication
On Oct. 20, Gates Mills police saw a woman sleeping in the grass next to her car on Chagrin River Road near Rogers Road. The officer woke up the woman, who said that her friend dropped her off at her car after they went to a bar in Willoughby, but the woman did not feel that she could drive home, according to the report. Amanda Johnston, 28, of Mentor was cited for public intoxication, the report states. Her husband arrived and took her home.
Man finds scratches on Cadillac
On Oct. 23, a 43-year-old man reported vandalism to Orange police. He said that he went to sleep at the Beachwood Inn, 3795 Orange Place, on Oct. 22 and woke up to find scratches on his Cadillac, according to the report. He suspects that the mother of his children caused the damage but she denied his claim, the report states.
Broken utility pole on Jackson Road
On Oct. 26, a Jackson Road resident reported downed power lines to Moreland Hills police. CEI was advised that a utility pole broke in half, according to the report.
Woman transported in accident
One person was transported for medical care after an incident involving one car Oct. 25 in Bainbridge. The car went off the roadway on Country Lane, according to a Bainbridge police report. The Bainbridge rescue squad transported Dixie Singer, 58, of Chagrin Falls to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital. The incident is still under investigation, according to police.
Male reports toilet emergency
A male called 911 from Chagrin Falls Township Hall on Oct. 26 to report a wedding reception was underway with 100 guests present, and none of the toilets were flushing, according to a Chagrin Falls police report. There have been no updates and it is unknown if a solution was found.
Man reports stolen van
On Oct. 24, a 23-year-old man from Orlando, Florida reported a stolen vehicle to Orange police. He met a 21-year-old man at Extended Stay South, 3820 Orange Place, and said that the 21-year-old man may have taken his van, according to the report. The complainant did not know the man’s last name and police could not identify him, the report states. The report was forwarded to the detective bureau.
Police respond to alarms
Two Russell police officers responded Oct. 17 for an alarm going off for a pool mechanical room door on County Line Road. The officers found most of the exterior doors unsecured. At the homeowner’s request, they checked the interior of the house and secured the windows and doors, according to the report. In another alarm call on Oct. 18, Russell officers were dispatched for a burglary alarm at the Laurel School Reid Lodge. Officers checked the lodge and found an open door. They checked the interior and found it to be OK. The door was secured.
Resident complains about pool pump
On Oct. 22, Gates Mills police responded to a Gates Mills Estates Drive residence for a noise complaint originating from a few houses away. Officers found that a pool pump was making noise, according to the report. The residents were out of town but allowed police to turn the pump off, the report states.
Flaming car on Route 422
On Oct. 25, Orange police responded to Route 422 near Miles Road for a report of a flaming car on the side of the road. Solon police closed westbound lanes of traffic and the Solon Fire Department extinguished the fire, according to the report. Orange police spoke to the driver, who said he pulled over when his car started making a strange noise, the report states. The car was removed by Interstate Towing.
Woman struck by car
On Oct. 26, a shopper who was walking from the Kohl’s store at Marketplace Shopping Center in Bainbridge was struck by a car. The car was turning left from the parking lot area, according to Bainbridge police. Sonya Pannell, 49, of Solon was transported by the Bainbridge rescue squad to the Cleveland Clinic Family Health and Surgery Center in Twinsburg. No charges were made, according to police.
Man cited for clear distance ahead
On Oct. 23, a car was traveling northbound on Interstate 271 in Pepper Pike and struck the car in front of it when traffic slowed, according to a Pepper Pike police report. Ian McDonald, 20, of Parma was cited for assured clear distance ahead, according to the report.
Male files noise complaint for health
On Oct. 26, Chagrin Falls police answered a noise complaint from a Carriage Hill Apartment resident who said the one-bedroom apartment above his apartment was overcrowded with eight guests “stomping around,” according to the report.
The male said his health was being impacted by the noise, and it was the second complaint he made that day, according to the report. Police visited the residence, asked the guests to lower the noise level and they indicated they would “quiet down.”
Dogs buried in backyard
On Oct. 26, Orange police responded to a residence on Brainard Road for a welfare check. The caller informed police that the 42-year-old husband was upset and drugged and shot his dogs in the backyard, according to the report. The 41-year-old wife said that their daughter caught a rare disease from one of the three dogs but they did not know which dog was sick so they put each one to sleep, the report states. The man said that he buried the dogs in the backyard, police said.
Unwelcome guest at apartment
On Oct. 26, dispatch informed Woodmere police about an unwanted guest at Jillian Court Apartments, 28860 Chagrin Blvd. The female resident said that her husband was outside the door and demanding to be let inside, police said. According to the wife, the man said that he would come in himself if she did not let him in, and she advised police of a history of violence in their relationship, the report states. Police advised the man that he is not welcome at her apartment.
Theft under investigation
Bainbridge police are investigating an incident reported by the Target store at North Market Place Drive. Representatives of the store reported Oct. 23 that they had a video of a man taking a basket of merchandise out of the store without paying. It included two cell phones that had been removed from the packaging and four Fitbit watches. Police said there is a possible suspect in the case.
Woman cited for theft
On Oct. 27, Orange police responded to the Beachwood Inn at 3795 Orange Place for a theft report. A man staying in the hotel said that various items were missing from his room, including $2,000, two gold rings, two Indian passport books and clothes, according to the report. An employee found most of the items in another room in the hotel, where Mercadeez Danzy, 25, of Cleveland was staying, the report states. Police said that Ms. Danzy entered the room and took the items, but she said that she did not take the $2,000. She was cited for theft and transported to the Solon jail, the report states.
Female reports unwanted visitor
A female called Chagrin Falls police on Oct. 25 to complain a person had contacted her requesting “to have a word” with her, according to the report. An officer advised her to call back if the person arrived and report an “unwanted guest.”
Road rage reported
On Oct. 22, a resident of Mill Creek Lane reported a road rage incident to Moreland Hills police, according to the report.
Car parks on fresh grass
On Oct. 22, Hunting Valley police observed a car parked on freshly planted grass on Chagrin River Road. The driver was out taking pictures of leaves, and the officer gathered his information if the resident wanted repairs made to the grass, according to the report.
Department puts out home fire
Bainbridge Fire Department responded to a call Oct. 27 of a fire at a home on Creek View Circle. The call came in about 6:45 a.m. Bainbridge Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Burge said the fire had started underneath the gas fireplace. It went partially up the wall but did not reach the attic. They were able to put it out before it spread further, according to officials.
Woman reports missing wallet
On Oct. 28, a 45-year-old Solon woman reported a missing Louis Vuitton wallet to Orange police. She said that it was stolen from Beechmont Country Club at 29600 Chagrin Blvd. on Sunday, according to the report. Inside the wallet, there were two credit cards, an insurance card, two gift cards, receipts and $200-$300 in cash, the report states. The woman said that both of her credit cards were used in Ravenna since the wallet was stolen, police said.
Resident reports gas line contractors
On Oct. 22, Gates Mills police responded to a residence on Chestnut Run for a report of people walking in the field behind the caller’s house with flashlights. Police confirmed that a gas line contractor was working at a neighboring property, according to the report.
Air conditioner unit removed
A Realtor filed a report Oct. 16 with Russell police of a theft. An air conditioner unit was removed from the side of a house on Surrey Downs Drive. An investigation is pending.
Man cited for DUS
On Oct. 24 at 2:20 p.m., Bentleyville police performed a random check on Miles Road. Police found the owner of a vehicle to be under suspension and stopped the vehicle. Upon stopping the vehicle, police confirmed that Josh Coggins, 27, of Middlefield.
Male patient assisted
On Oct. 24, a man in a wheelchair at Bell and American streets drew concern from a woman who asked if he needed help but was frightened away when the male, dressed in “cowboy” garb, started to approach her, according to a Chagrin Falls police report.
Police located the man one block away at Columbus and American streets and indicated he was a patient of The Laurels of Chagrin Falls. A Laurels employee assisted the male in getting back to the hospital.
Man cited for speed, DUS
On Oct. 23, Joshua Ruffin, 37, of Cleveland was stopped by Hunting Valley police for speeding on South Woodland Road near Falls Road, according to the report. He was cited for speeding and driving under suspension. He had several active warrants and was transported to the Geauga County jail, the report states.
Woman cited for faulty muffler
A noisy muffler on a 2000 Jeep drew the attention of a Chagrin Falls police officer who stopped the vehicle on South Franklin Street.
Marsha Bridget, 28, was charged with the faulty muffler violation and driving under suspension when the officer found she had two suspensions and license forfeiture. The Jeep was towed when the officer found that her sister, owner of the vehicle, was also under suspension, according to police.
Ms. Bridget was to have answered the charges in Bedford Municipal Court earlier this week.
Bicycle found on property
On Oct. 22, a Brigham Road resident in Gates Mills found a bicycle left on her property. The bicycle was returned to the police station for safekeeping. The owner claimed it the next day, according to the report.
Warrant served
On Oct. 28, dispatch advised Orange police that Warrensville Heights police had Deiyana Fuller, 22, of Cleveland in custody, according to the report. She had an active warrant with Orange police, so Ms. Fuller was transported to the Orange police station, the report states. Police said that she was then transported to the Bedford jail.
Driver strikes deer in road
On Oct. 27, a 62-year-old Sagamore Hills woman struck a deer while driving southbound on SOM Center Road in Moreland Hills, according to a Moreland Hills police report.
Man hits guard rail
On Oct. 26, Jeffrey Norton, 55, of Cleveland Heights was driving eastbound on South Woodland Road in Hunting Valley, according to the report. He did not negotiate a turn after Chagrin River Road and went left of center into a guard rail. Mr. Norton was cited for driving under suspension, the report states.
Candidate mailbox damage reported
Solon Ward 3 City Council candidate John T. Scott came into the Solon Police Department on Oct. 20 at about 2 p.m. to file a report that he believed his mailbox had been pushed over. Police said Mr. Scott suspected the incident to be politically motivated.
Mr. Scott told police that the mailbox was pushed back toward his house, separating it from its mount and suspected it had been done between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 19. Police said there was no other damage or complaints in the area, and there were no suspects or witnesses. Mr. Scott told police he could remount the mailbox and police put the area on special attention.
Man charged with disorderly conduct
Solon police charged a 27-year-old male with disorderly conduct in an Oct. 25 incident at 10:10 a.m.
Police were called to the Market District Supermarket at 34310 Aurora Road on a complaint that a male was in the café asleep. Employees reported to police that the male was disoriented and described him as being “out of it.” When officers arrived, the Solon Fire Department was already on scene and informed police that he appeared to be intoxicated. Police performed field tests, which indicated impairment, according to the report.
Police charged Devin Brownlee of Bowling Green with disorderly conduct.
