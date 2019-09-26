Man faces OVI charge
Just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 19, a Chagrin Falls police officer reported seeing a car traveling on North Main Street with no headlights. The officer reported stopping the vehicle and stated the driver appeared intoxicated.
The report notes that in addition to the headlight violation and being intoxicated, Michael Moriarty, 63, of Cleveland failed to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. He had a Bedford Municipal Court hearing earlier this week.
Hedge trimmer missing
A South Franklin Street man called Chagrin Falls police on Sept. 21 after finding a hedge trimmer and leaf blower had been taken from his garage. The items were last seen Sept. 7. The trimmer was valued at $600 and the blower at $400.
Women alarmed by dog walker
On Sept. 22, a woman called Chagrin Falls police to report she and her sister had been approached by a man in downtown Chagrin Falls who detained them asking random questions which did not make sense.
He was described as in his late 20s, walking a pit bull and wearing a walkie talkie around his neck.
Police checked the area but did not locate the subject.
Lost purse under investigation
A woman at the Walmart at Marketplace Shopping Center in Bainbridge reported to Bainbridge police that she lost her purse on Sept. 21. She told police that she left her purse in a shopping cart outside, according to the report. Surveillance video was unable to come up with information, and the incident is under investigation.
Man reports wallet stolen
On Sept. 17, Orange police responded to Extended Stay South at 3820 Orange Place for a theft report. A 46-year-old man met two females outside the hotel and invited them to his room, according to the report. Before they went to the room, he drove with them to an ATM to withdraw $200 and gave it to them, the report states. The women went back to their room and said they would come to his room shortly. Police said they never came, and the man noticed his wallet was missing from his coat pocket. Police were unable to identify the women and the man said he did not want to press charges, the report states.
Suspicious vehicles reported
On Sept. 20, Hunting Valley police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Roundwood and Hackney roads. Police determined that the vehicle belonged to a worker looking for a house, according to the report.
On Sept. 22, a resident of South Woodland Road reported a suspicious vehicle to Hunting Valley police. He said that a car came up his driveway then turned around and sped off, according to the report.
Dog parked in park
A dog tied to a bench near Township Hall in Chagrin Falls on Sept. 22 drew the attention of a passer-by who called police informing them the animal had been there for an hour.
The owner’s name was on a tag around the dog’s neck. Police called and said they issued “a strong verbal warning” about care of the dog.
Fraudulent charges on credit card
On Sept. 17, a Harvard Road resident reported theft to Orange police. She said that after she paid for her food in the drive-thru at Wendy’s, the employee did not give her the credit card back, according to the report. Fraudulent charges from HP Gas, City Blue and Dollar Tree appeared on the card, the report states. Police said that she closed the account and will not be responsible for the fraudulent charges.
Traffic lights out from storm
On Sept. 13 at 9 p.m., the traffic signal lights at Mayfield Road and West Hill Drive came down due to the storm, according to a Gates Mills police report. Mayfield traffic patterns were rerouted until the lights were re-erected by CEI and Signal Service Co. on Sept. 15, according to the report.
Kenston football player transported
The Bainbridge rescue squad was called Sept. 21 at the Kenston Local School District football field. A football player was injured on the field, according to a Bainbridge police report. The player was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, according to report.
Knocking draws concern
A disabled female called Chagrin Falls police from Greenbriar Estates on Sept. 21 to report someone had been knocking at her front door and asked police to check into it.
The office identified the visitor as a council candidate campaigning door to door.
Resident reports contractor’s car
On Sept. 15, Gates Mills police responded to a Hillside Lane residence for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the house with its headlights on. An officer learned that the vehicle belonged to a contractor working on a generator at a neighbor’s house, according to the report.
Warrant served
On Sept. 17, Lyndhurst police advised Orange police that Quinton Cleggett, 21, of Cleveland was ready to be picked up from their jail, according to the report. He had a warrant with Orange police and he was transported to the Bedford jail, the report states.
White box truck wanted
Bainbridge police are looking for a white box truck that hit a utility pole Sept. 20 on Snyder Road on Kenston schools property. The utility wires came down, and the truck also hit a school zone sign, according to the police report. The driver took off, and the road had to be closed for about one hour until the lines could be removed, the report states. Police are checking video of the area and said the truck should have damage on the passenger side.
Police get handle on smell
On Sept. 21, a Monticello Drive woman asked Chagrin Falls police to check the origin of a plastic odor she has been smelling inside her home. The responding officer identified the smell as a scorched pot handle and no longer a hazard.
Officer requested to standby
On Sept. 16, a Gates Mills police officer was requested by a female resident for a standby at a Timberidge Trail home until the ex-husband could take a realtor through the house. Police assisted the woman, according to the report.
Crash under investigation
On Sept. 16, a car ran into a utility pole at Chillicothe Road (Route 306) and the entrance to the Pilgrim Village community in Bainbridge. The incident occurred at about 9 p.m., and there was smoke coming from the front of the car, according to a Bainbridge police report. The Bainbridge rescue squad transported David Bremenour, 54, of Huntsburg to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center. The car was towed from the scene and police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Daughter reported missing
On Sept. 18, Orange police responded to Extended Stay South at 3820 Orange Place at 4 a.m. for a missing juvenile report. The mother said that her 16-year-old daughter worked at McDonald’s in Woodmere the previous night and the mother told her to be home by 9 p.m., according to the report. The daughter did not come home and said she was at someone’s house and would not return until 2 p.m., the report states. Police said that T-Mobile pinged her phone and Cleveland police checked the address on Natchez Avenue with negative results. She was entered into LEADS as a missing juvenile, the report states.
Car shuffling reported
Complaints from a Water Street resident on Sept. 17 brought Chagrin Falls police to check on a parking situation involving vehicles of workmen who have been parking in front of a fire hydrant.
The caller stated the cars are shuffled around during the day and a truck is parked there now.
Police visited the site and advised the workers of parking regulations and the illegally parked cars were removed.
CEI worker reported to police
On Sept. 17 at 1:45 a.m., Gates Mills police responded to a Hillcreek Lane residence for a report of a male with a flashlight walking around outside the home. Officers confirmed that it was a CEI employee working in the area in an effort to restore power, according to the report.
Screaming man found in ditch
Bainbridge police responded to a report Sept. 19 of a male screaming from a ditch on West Craig Drive at about 5 a.m. Police found a man lying in the ditch who said he could not get up, according to the report. The individual told police he was drinking vodka. He was transported by the Bainbridge rescue squad to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and faces disorderly charges, according to the report.
Man cited for plates
On Sept. 18, Orange police observed a trailer parked on Orange Tree Drive with no license plate. The driver could not produce registration for the trailer, according to the report. Gary Kovach, 54, of Newbury was cited for display of plates and operation without certificate of title, the report states. He was assigned a Bedford Municipal Court date on Oct. 9.
Student leaves education center
On Sept. 19, Gates Mills police responded to the Gates Mills Environmental Education Center at 390 County Line Road for a report of a juvenile male student who walked away from the center. The male, a student from Solon High School, was located on a side street in the area and was returned to the center, according to the report. The male was subsequently turned over to his parents, the report states.
Woman reports theft of grill
On Sept. 18, a resident of Cotswald Lane reported theft to Moreland Hills police. The woman said that she left her garage door open overnight and a grill and a sidewalk de-icing pad were missing the next morning, according to the report. She valued the grill at $200-$400 and the pad at $250, the report states.
Motorcyclist faces speeding charge
A motorcyclist traveling on South Franklin Street on Sept. 16 was pulled over by a Chagrin Falls police officer who found the 55-year-old Bainbridge man did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license and was under suspension of his driving privileges, according to the report.
Leonard Phillips was charged with speeding, reckless operation, driving under suspension and failure to obtain the motorcycle endorsement.
He was scheduled to appear in Bedford Municipal Court earlier this week.
Men reportedly ride in truck bed
On Sept. 21, Gates Mills police checked Mayfield Road for a pickup truck driving with several males in the bed of the truck holding a ladder. Officers were not able to locate the truck, according to the report.
Woman reports identity theft
On Sept. 18, a resident of Skyline Drive reported identity theft to Moreland Hills police. She said that once or twice a year for the past 10 years she has received a credit card application from Capital One with a name on it that is not hers, according to the report. Her credit score monitoring service said that the other name is attached to her social security number, the report states. Police said that she did not have any losses to claim and she contacted Capital One to have the other name removed.
Woman reports stolen wallet
On Sept. 18, Orange police responded to Whole Foods at 50 Wall St. for a possible theft. A Beachwood woman said that she was shopping when she realized that her wallet was missing from her purse, according to the report. The wallet contained $185 and several credit cards and ID cards, the report states. Police said that no evidence of theft was found in the store.
Offensive symbol reported
A resident of the Citadel Condominiums called Chagrin Falls police on Sept. 16 to report a swastika had been drawn on a front window near the entrance to the building.
The symbol was removed by custodial staff and security video is being reviewed to identify the perpetrator, police said.
Woman cited for speeding
On Sept. 19, Orange police observed Latasha Sullivan, 22, of Akron traveling 92 mph on Interstate 271 northbound, according to the report. Ms. Sullivan also had a 9-month-old baby in the backseat, and police cited her for speed, operation in a willful or wanton disregard for safety and endangering children, the report states. Police said that she was assigned a Bedford Municipal Court date for Sept. 27.
Police look into food fight
A 54-year-old woman engaged in a food fight with a neighbor’s closed door at the Citadel Condominiums was reported to Chagrin Falls police on Sept. 16.
The report stated that the subject would not say why she threw the food, but her roommate agreed to clean it up. According to the report, the resident of the targeted suite had passed away and the suite was vacant.
Laptop missing from car
On Sept. 21, a South Main Street resident reported his laptop computer had been stolen from his vehicle sometime overnight, according to a police report. The vehicle was parked in the driveway and was unlocked, the complainant said. In addition to the laptop, a power cord and battery were also missing. The items belonged to his employer.
Man cited for suspension
On Sept. 22, Moreland Hills police stopped a car on SOM Center Road because the owner had two active FRA suspensions. The driver was the owner, Demar Bradford, 37, of East Cleveland, according to the report. He was cited for driving under FRA suspension and seat belt required, the report states. Police said that he was summoned to appear in Bedford Municipal Court.
Man flees police on motorcycle
A Cleveland man was charged with fleeing and eluding in connection with a Sept. 17 incident.
At 12:19 p.m., Solon police were notified by the Bedford police department that they were in pursuit of a motorcycle not displaying a license plate and operating in a reckless manner.
Solon police took over the chase and the motorcycle was swerved before attempting to enter the freeway. Instead, the rider turned and went south on Harper Road. Police terminated the pursuit at that point due to safety and eventually found the rider hiding inside a business on Fountain Parkway.
David Hagler-Pickett, 21, of Cleveland, was charged with fleeing and eluding, red light, driving on sidewalks, failure to display license plates, reckless operation and passing left of center, police said.
Man charged with domestic violence
A Solon man was charged with domestic violence Sept. 18.
At 11:25 a.m., police responded to Tidewater Drive where a victim, 53, said he was struck by his son four times with a flashlight. Police said he had visible injuries.
The son, 21, of Solon, was charged with domestic violence, police said.
Driver charged with fleeing, eluding
A Burton man was charged with fleeing and eluding Sept. 19.
At 3 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle on Bainbridge Road for displaying two different license plates. When police activated lights, the vehicle fled. The pursuit was terminated immediately for safety concerns, the report said. Through diligent police work, officers were able to identify the driver based on video from the Tru North gas station, along with a credit card receipt for items just purchased. The driver turned himself in to police.
Sean Mogar, 26, of Burton, was charged with fleeing and eluding, plates to another vehicle and expired plates.
Man charged with OVI
A Solon man was charged with drunken driving Sept. 20.
At 2:29 a.m., Solon police observed a vehicle on Bainbridge Road driving left of center. When attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up to 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said. He slowed and then accelerated again.
The stop was made on Dorset lane and there was a strong odor of alcohol. Field sobriety tests indicated impairment and he was arrested. At the station, he refused a breath test, police said.
Aaron Savy, 47, of Solon, was charged with OVI, speed and left of center.
Resident reports burglary
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Sept. 20.
At 9:04 p.m., police responded to Windy Hill for a report of a burglary. Police discovered signs of forced entry. All the bedrooms appeared to be ransacked. The resident is compiling a list of stolen items, and the case was turned over to the detective bureau.
Police break up fight
A group of individuals were charged with disorderly conduct by fighting Sept. 20.
At 10:28 p.m., police were dispatched to the Signature of Solon clubhouse for an unwanted guest at a wedding reception who would not leave. A fight of a group ended up breaking out in the parking lot and orders to disperse were ignored. One of the police officers was spit on by a woman.
Cited for disorderly conduct was Parker Lease, 22, of Findlay, Caitlyn Loprich, 22, of Olmsted Falls, Rosie Kafantaris, 24, of Cleveland, and Ronald Tuma, 32, of Cleveland.
Girl crashes car, faces charges
A Moreland Hills girl faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, curfew and unauthorized use of motor vehicle on Sept. 21.
At 12:32 a.m., police were dispatched to the scene of a one-car crash on SOM Center Road and Cromwell Drive. A female was walking around and said she was 13. She said she took an Uber but further investigation determined she was the driver of the car and also that she was 12 years old. She took her father’s car without his permission, police said, and removed a blade from her pants.
The girl, 12, of Moreland Hills, was released to her parents and the case was forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.
Man accused of cursing
A Solon man was charged with disorderly conduct Sept. 21.
At 9:45 p.m., police were investigating the report of a complaint on Edgemoor Avenue when another adult exited the home, lit a cigarette and opened a beer. Police said the man was already intoxicated by his mannerisms. He kept interjecting comments and then became more and more aggravated, eventually cursing at officers.
Michael Depew, 38, of Solon, was charged with disorderly conduct.
