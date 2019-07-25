Welcome ice cream social set
Temple Emanu El will hold a welcome ice cream social on July 28 from 2-4 p.m. to officially welcome Cantor David Maleck and new education director Eileen Sadowsky. The event is open to members of all ages as well as prospective members. The temple is located at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange Village. RSVP is not needed.
Church to hold Roar VBS
Valley Lutheran Church will host Roar Vacation Bible School from July 28 to Aug. 2. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures and more. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 11:15 a.m.
Kids at Roar VBS will join a mission effort to provide nutrition packets and health checkups for moms and babies in need in Zambia.
Roar is for kids from age 3 through fifth grade and will run 9-11:30 a.m. each day. The cost is $25 per child, maximum of $50 per person. Space is limited. Register online at http://valleylutheran.org/vbs. For more information, call 440-247-0390 ext. 1.
Tee-it-up for Tetélestai
Cleveland Performing Arts Ministries (CPAM) announced its 12th Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser to be held Aug. 10 at The Tanglewood Club, 8745 Tanglewood Trail in Chagrin Falls, with Path Master Inc. of Twinsburg as the presenting sponsor.
The fee is $95 per golfer until July 31 and $100 per golfer Aug. 1 and after. The fee includes 18 holes, a riding cart, lunch at the turn and dinner. There are also opportunities for skins, mulligans, contests and a raffle. Returning this year is the $10,000 Hole-in-One Contest plus a hole-in-one contest for a new car from Jay Honda in Bedford. Check-in begins at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
CPAM produces Tetélestai, a musical depiction of the trial, death and resurrection of Jesus, and it is performed at different churches for each of the eight weekends leading up to Easter. Admission to Tetélestai is free and is supported solely by donations and fundraising.
To register for the golf outing visit LiveThePassion.org. Call 440-944-0635 for more information.
Emanu El has new education director
Temple Emanu El has hired Eileen Sadowsky as education director. Ms. Sadowsky has more than 20 years of experience in Jewish education in the Cleveland and Boston areas. She has also worked in public education as an occupational therapist with K-12 students. She joined the temple in June.
Originally from Pittsburgh, Ms. Sadowsky grew up in the Cleveland area attending Temple Emanu El. After graduating from the University of Michigan, she spent six months volunteering at a youth center in Lod, Israel. She received her Master’s degree in human services management from Brandeis University, and she did post-graduate research there at the Health Policy Institute. Ms. Sadowsky and her husband, David Klapholz, reside in Shaker Heights with their children.
Church appoints preschool director
The United Methodist Church of Chagrin Falls appointed Ellen Davidson as the new preschool director.
Mrs. Davidson is moving into the director role after a successful 10 years on staff.
Mrs. Davidson has also been on staff at Fieldstone Farm TRC since 1993 in the roles of volunteer director and registered instructor. She also worked in a variety of administrative duties. A graduate of Ursuline College, Mrs. Davidson resides in the Chagrin Valley with her husband and children.
“The role of director is one that I have always loved and admired. It is an excellent fit for my skill set and personal strengths,” Mrs. Davidson said when asked about her feelings on her new position. “I am honored to have the privilege of serving the church and preschool in this capacity.”
Youths return from mission trip
Sixteen youths and four adults from Lord of Life Lutheran Church traveled to Panama City, Florida to assist homeowners impacted by the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Michael last fall.
For a week in June the youth worked with other church groups to help the community in the rebuilding process. The youth were engaged in roofing, building a ramp and clean-up work as they put their faith into action. In the evening, they connected with other groups and joined in fellowship, faith sharing and reflection. The youth were also able to experience the beauty of the North Coast of Florida during their free time. Lord of Life is thankful for the commitment of the youth.
