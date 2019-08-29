Hudson at Solon
Renewing an old rivalry, the Division I Solon gridders will set out to win their fourth consecutive season opener when they host the Division II Hudson Explorers at 7 p.m. Friday at Stewart Field.
The host Comets own an 11-4 series advantage against Hudson but lost their previous two gridiron battles against the Explorers, including a 17-10 defeat in 2014 and a 42-14 blowout in 2013, when both teams were in the Northeast Ohio Conference. This week will be their first clash as non-league foes.
Solon returns to the gridiron on the heels off an 8-3 playoff campaign that ended with a first-round loss, 28-15, against Canton McKinley. The Comets graduated 24 seniors from that run, including a pair of all-Ohioans and six other guys who earned postseason honors.
Under the direction of 17th-year head coach Jim McQuaide, who owns a 133-50 record at the helm, the 2019 Comets will have to lean on their skilled guys in the early season with a host of inexperience on the lines.
Offensively, junior quarterback Pat McQuaide, 1,138 yards passing, and junior running back Khalil Eichelberger, 890 yards rushing, were honorable mention all-Northeast Ohio selections in 2018 who will have to hit the ground running.
Defensively, senior linebacker RJ Howard and defensive backs Grant McCurry and Dominic McGhee will have to be the vocal leaders to keep cohesion in the aftermath of graduating eight starters who were the backbone of holding opponents to 15.6 points per game last season.
Hudson, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Jeff Gough, who has a 21-14 record at the helm, is coming off a 3-7 campaign that disrupted a string of seven consecutive playoff berths. But five of those losses came against playoff teams.
The Explorers return 10 starters this season, including a pair of talented running backs in 175-pound junior Drew Lightner and 190-pound sophomore Aiden Lal.
TONY’S TAKE: Solon wins, 22-20.
Kenston at Black River
Returning from a 14-1 Division III state championship campaign, the Kenston gridders’ lone kryptonite last season was a 27-24 loss in week nine against league rival Chardon’s wing-T offense.
The 2019 Bombers will have to face the wing-T at least three times this season, starting with their week-one road battle against the Division VI Black River Pirates at 7 p.m. Friday on natural grass in Medina County.
Kenston returns eight starters from an offense that averaged 429.3 yards and 40.3 points per game last year, including all-Ohio quarterback Jon Tomcfucik and all-Ohio running back Jack Porter. But eighth-year head coach Jeff Grubich, who owns a 49-30 record at the helm, said he’s counting on those guys to score even more this year.
That’s because Kenston has just four starters back on defense. But other guys do have experience, and some secret weapons in the secondary should have the potential to be game-changers in the turnover battle that the Bombers dominated a year ago.
Black River, which finished 6-4 last season, is under the direction of a new head coach for the first time in 30 years, but Kyle Clark takes the reins as a graduate of the program who was the defensive coordinator last year.
When it comes to skilled guys whom the Bombers’ defense needs to hone in on, Black River 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior Caleb Simonson and 6-foot-1, 150-pound senior JT Armstrong were all-district selections a year ago.
TONY’S TAKE: Kenston wins, 42-21.
Chagrin Falls at Streetsboro
The Chagrin Falls gridders will be chasing their first non-league victory since 2014 when they hit the road to open their season against the Division III Streetsboro Rockets at 7 p.m. Friday at Quinn Field in Portage County.
The Division IV Tigers are coming off a 4-6 campaign under 25th-year head coach Mark Iammarino, who owns a 175-92 record at the helm – just one win shy of passing John Piai as the winningest coach of the program.
Winning four of their final five games in 2018, the Chagrin boys found momentum late and return 14 starters from last season.
The big question on offense this preseason was at quarterback, where junior Dawson Pierce and senior Cam Owen both took reps but neither was at 100 percent health. The crux of the Tigers’ offense, however, will be a trio of playmakers in junior Xavier Perez and seniors Lucas Gaizutis and Will O’Brien.
Defensively, Chagrin has experience all over the grid with eight returners who posted shutout victories against West Geauga and Beachwood last season.
Streetsboro, under third-year head coach Pete Thompson, is coming off a 4-6 campaign, but, in a similar boat, the Rockets have a wealth of experience returning on both sides of the pigskin.
Offensively, Streetsboro returns 225-pound senior all-Ohio running back Krys Riley-Richardson as well as a talented junior back in Donovan Washington. They have four returning linemen in front of them.
On defense, 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior tackle Mike Hall is getting looks from Michigan State, Cincinnati and Kentucky, while 6-foot, 235-pound junior Andrew Douglas was an all-district guy a year ago.
In 2018, Streetsboro defeated Chagrin, 24-14.
TONY’S TAKE: Chagrin wins, 28-27.
Orange at Beachwood
Coming off back-to-back playoff campaigns, the Division IV Orange gridders will open their 2019 season with a road test against the Division V Beachwood Bison in a rivalry clash at 7 p.m. Friday at McCullough Field.
With four straight winning seasons, including a 7-4 finish last year, the visiting Lions are setting out to take that next step as a program under 11th-year head coach Adam Bechlem, who has a 52-50 record at the helm.
Offensively, Orange will be led by a new quarterback in senior Brian Pernell, but the Lions have plenty of experience in senior running backs Diante White and Luca Garofoli as well as senior receiver Marvin Davies. The skilled guys are also quite polished on the defensive side.
Beyond seniors PJ Fisher and Tanner Coker in the trenches, Orange has some new guys who need to prove themselves, but Bechlem said he’s confident in his varsity additions.
Beachwood, under fifth-year head coach Damion Creel, who has a 12-28 record at the helm, is coming off a 6-4 campaign that ended with two losses while several players were suspended from a week-eight fight against Harvey.
Offensively, the Bison return five starters, notably 190-pound senior running back Dawann Gray and 185-pound junior running back Kendyn Wiggins. They will be behind a line that features three guys who are 290 pounds or bigger.
On defense, Gray returns as an all-Ohio linebacker, while 6-foot senior defensive back Letraize Walker and 6-foot, 290-pound sophomore tackle Antonio Roscoe are also guys to avoid.
In 2018, Orange defeated Beachwood, 35-7.
TONY’S TAKE: Orange wins, 26-21.
West Geauga at Chardon
West Geauga will begin its murderers’ row of a non-conference schedule when the Wolverines hit the road to take on the Division III Chardon Hilltoppers in a Geauga County showdown at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field.
The West G gridders return on the heels of a 4-6 campaign under second-year head coach Adam Sopkovich. Two of those wins were against playoff teams, including a 20-19 triumph against Chardon and a 41-20 victory against Orange.
Offensively, West Geauga returns the likes of 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior quarterback Riley Huge, 175-pound junior running back Trae Zimmerman and four veterans on the line who no doubt can move the chains, but the Wolverines need to show consistency in finding the end zone.
Defensively, West G has polished players on every unit with a healthy injection of new guys, but their tackling abilities will surely be tested against Chardon’s wing-T.
The Hilltoppers are under ninth-year head coach Mitch Hewitt, who has a 60-28 record at the helm, including a 27-24 victory against eventual state champion Kenston last season.
Offensively, Chardon returns senior Max Vujaklija at quarterback, but he has a new stable of running backs in the wing-T, which will operate behind a veteran line that averages 270 pounds per hog.
Defensively, the Hilltoppers return eight starters in a nickelback formation that includes plenty of poison, but 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore Nathan Sulka is one to steer clear from.
TONY’S TAKE: Chardon wins, 20-13.
Warrensville Heights at University School
University School will kick off its 130th season of football when the Division IV Warrensville Heights Tigers come to town at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Scovil Field in Hunting Valley. Both programs are returning from 4-6 campaigns.
The host Division III Preppers, under fifth-year head coach Ben Malbasa, who has a 26-17 record at the helm, will be chasing a victory with 15 returning starters.
Offensively, University has the luxury of veteran junior quarterbacks Ricky Radtke and Solomon Perez, who both had success with their different skillsets at signal-caller last season, while 165-pound senior running back Dylan Loconti has 886 yards on his resume from a year ago and three new guys on the offensive line showed promise in the preseason,
On the other side of the pigskin, the Preppers have an all-senior defensive secondary and a trio of experienced linebackers who could be the makings of the best defense Malbasa has coached, he said.
Warrensville Heights, under first-year head coach Romie Graham, is low on numbers but high on skilled guys this season. Notably, 6-foot-1 senior DeAngelo Bell returns as a first-team all-Ohio cornerback who is also fixing to take over quarterback duties.
Meanwhile, 195-pound senior Jerome Lee is a returner at running back and scored against US last season, while 6-foot senior receiver Elijah Gordon is a speedster who led the Tigers’ four-by-100-meter relay to the state meet in June.
In 2018, Warrensville beat University, 30-19.
TONY’S TAKE: University wins, 28-22.
Hawken School at Trinity
The Hawken School gridders will be chasing their first victory since 2017 when they travel to take on the Division V Garfield Heights Trinity Trojans at 7 p.m. Friday at Bedford Bearcat Stadium.
Returning from a 0-9 campaign with second-year head coach Brian Stephenson, the Division IV Hawks are low on numbers and heavily reliant upon sophomores and freshmen but have six returning starters on both sides of the pigskin.
Offensively, Hawken will have a new gunslinger in 6-foot sophomore Terrence Robinson, while 170-pound junior running back Zach Miller returns with 453 yards rushing and 124 yards receiving from a year ago.
In the trenches, four-year starter Will Lindsey, 275 pounds, and three-year starter Cletus Brosovich, 205 pounds, are two-way anchors on the Hawks’ lines, while 5-foot-11 senior defensive back Kenan Tabachnik returns as the leading tackler from 2018.
Trinity, under ninth-year head coach Jeff McSweeney, returns from a 2-8 campaign of rebuilding with some young guns. Offensively, the Trojans return 6-foot-1 sophomore quarterback Ian Anderson, who isn’t afraid to toss the pigskin with 6-foot-3 sophomore Jehmarion Moore lining up wide and 5-foot-7 sophomore Lavelle Rean in the slot.
Defensively, Trinity returns 215-pound linebacker Sean Arth and 5-foot-11 junior cornerback Zion Owens, who collected a 98-yard pick-six against the Hawks last year.
In 2018, Trinity beat Hawken, 42-12.
TONY’S TAKE: Trinity wins, 35-20.
St. Thomas Aquinas Gilmour Academy
Graduating five all-Ohioans, the Gilmour Academy gridders will open their 2019 season against the Division VII St. Thomas Aquinas Knights, of Louisville, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Euclid High School’s DiBiasio Stadium.
The host Division V Lancers are returning from back-to-back playoff campaigns, including an 11-1 run that ended in a triple-overtime loss against eventual state champion Orrville, 50-43, last year.
What Gilmour lost in talent, the Lancers are hoping to make up for in numbers, including a stable of five running backs led by 165-pound senior tailback Connor Krebs and 200-pound senior fullback Marco Costabile. Also on offense, Gilmour returns three linemen, while their quarterback position was being contested by a pair of sophomores this preseason.
Defensively, Gilmour will be headlined by 6-foot-2 senior safety Aidan Muchnicki, a third-year starter, and 210-pound senior Joshua Miavitz, a two-way lineman.
St. Thomas Aquinas, under second-year head coach Michael Cook, is coming off a 2-8 campaign that included four shutout losses, but the Knights’ scoring did pick up in the last three weeks of the season, including a 68-25 loss to Gilmour.
Offensively, St. Thomas returns 5-foot-9 senior Alex Hawkins at quarterback and a trio of hefty running backs who range from 190 to 205 points, while the Knights also have 150-pound junior D’Andre Black at their disposal as a run-oriented backup quarterback.
In the trenches, St. Thomas is less experienced, and the Knights have a lot to prove on defense after surrendering 37 points per game last season.
TONY’S TAKE: Gilmour wins, 35-21.
