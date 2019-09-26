(Editor’s note: Tony Lange went 8-0 last week and is 24-5 overall.)
Game of the week: Orange at West Geauga
7 p.m. Friday
Both Division IV gridiron clubs will have a must-win mentality when the West Geauga Wolverines (1-3) host the Orange Lions (1-3) in a Chagrin Valley Conference clash at 7 p.m. Friday at Howell Field in Chester Township.
The host Wolverines, under second-year head coach Adam Sopkovich, are coming off their first win of the season by way of a 45-0 rout against Lakeside (0-4) in a game that 175-pound junior running back Trae Zimmermann breathed life into his team when he showed up at school Friday morning after missing two days of practice with a 102-degree fever. He rushed 135 yards and received 47 yards for three end-zone finds.
But West Geauga showed balance with 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior quarterback Riley Huge tossing 154 yards to four different targets.
Defensively, West Geauga put down the clamps with 180-pound senior linebacker Josh Moriarty putting forth a bone-crushing performance with a double-digit tackling effort, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Orange, under 11th-year head coach Adam Bechlem, is coming off a 51-27 loss against Geneva (3-1) in a game Lion junior Greg Beard scored on a 75-yard kickoff return to trim the Lions’ deficit, 22-21, with five minutes and some change left in the half, before the Eagles would take control of the game on three straight touchdowns.
The Lions play two quarterbacks but mostly leaned on senior running back Diante White’s 125 yards rushing last week.
Defensively, Orange had no answer for Geneva’s ground attack, which including 405 yards rushing.
In their past 20 meetings, West Geauga owns an 18-2 series advantage against Orange, including a 41-20 victory last season.
TONY’S TAKE: West G wins, 31-28.
Solon at Shaker Heights
The Solon gridders (3-1) had better not count their chickens before they hatch entering a road test against Greater Cleveland Conference foe Shaker Heights (1-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Field.
The Comets own a 13-1 series advantage against Shaker Heights, but the last time they traveled to Rupp Field resulted in a 14-7 loss in 2017.
Most recently, Solon is coming off a 33-29 victory against Brunswick in a back-and-forth battle that junior quarterback Pat McQuaide dialed up senior receiver Grant McCurry on an 8-yard toss for the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds to play.
Defensively, it was arguably Solon’s best showing of the season. Solon held the Blue Devils to 211 yards, 10 first downs and a pair of three-and-outs when it mattered.
Although the Comets didn’t force any turnovers, they had playmakers all over, with sophomore linebackers Markell Green and Jakob Oldenburg getting sacks, Oldenburg breaking up a pass, senior linemen Jack Westrich and Ethan Pitzel batting down pass attempts and senior linebacker RJ Howard tallying 10 tackles, including a third-down stop to get off the field late in the fourth quarter.
Shaker, under first-year head coach Alex Nicholson, is coming off a 31-25 loss against undefeated Strongsville. The triumphant Mustangs scored the winning touchdown on a 97-yard kickoff return with 5:18 remaining in the game.
Offensively, Shaker took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and a 22-14 lead off a 44-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery by 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior lineman Avery Dunn early in the fourth quarter.
Raider junior kicker Carson Fowler split the uprights on a 40-yard field goal for a 25-23 lead with less than six minutes to play, but Strongsville star running back Garret Clark, who had 179 yards rushing on 32 carries, delivered the knockout punch on that 97-yard kickoff return.
In 2018, Solon beat Shaker, 20-7.
TONY’S TAKE: Solon wins, 31-17.
Kenston at Brush
Smart money will be on Kenston (4-0) when the Division III AP No. 3-ranked Bombers travel to take on Division II Brush (0-4) as Western Reserve Conference play continues at 7 p.m. Friday at Korb Field.
In 16 meetings, Kenston owns a 14-2 series advantage against the Arcs, including a 51-28 triumph last season.
The Bombers are coming off a 45-7 victory against Eastlake North in a game they put away with a 21-0 run in the third quarter. Defensively, Kenston surrendered just 160 yards rushing, 1 yard passing and five first downs against North’s wing-T.
Brush, under second-year head coach Eddie Hall, who owns a 4-10 record at the helm, is coming off a 48-6 loss against Division II AP No. 11-ranked Mayfield (4-0) in a game that the triumphant Wildcats only had seven first downs because they were too busy scoring.
Brush finished with just 70 yards of net offense at the expense of negative 27 yards rushing. Arc 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior quarterback AJ Shorts completed six of 15 passes for 97 yards with a touchdown toss to 5-foot-10 senior receiver Keyshawn Johnson, but other receivers are at his disposal with a spread offense that often lines up four guys wide.
Defensively, Brush surrendered 388 yards against Mayfield’s balanced attack.
While the Arcs are 0-4, they’ve played a tough schedule so far with other losses coming against Aurora (4-0), 28-0, Uniontown Lake (4-0), 28-0, and Hudson (2-2), 34-12.
TONY’S TAKE: Kenston wins, 42-13.
Chagrin Falls at Lakeside
Chagrin Falls (2-2) is in good position for its third straight win when the Tigers travel to take on the Division II Lakeside Dragons (0-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in Ashtabula County.
With a win, the Tigers have a chance for their first 3-2 start since their 9-3 playoff campaign in 2013. Not to mention, they enter this week’s game with the No. 8 spot in the Region 13 computer rankings.
The Chagrin Falls boys are coming off a 45-6 road victory against Painesville Harvey in their best all-around showing this season.
Junior quarterback Dawson Pierce was six-of-nine passing for 46 yards and no interceptions, but the Tigers didn’t have to force their aerial attack with the execution of their run game. Pierce finished with 81 yards rushing, senior running back Will O’Brien had 115 yards, and junior back Xavier Perez collected 93 yards.
Defensively, Chagrin surrendered just one touchdown and had a goal-line stand for the second straight week. Also, O’Brien collected a pick, Drew Zimmer forced a fumble, and fellow senior linebacker Adam Melham recovered it.
Lakeside, under second-year head coach Buzz Edwards, who owns a 2-11 record at the helm, is coming off a 45-0 shellacking from West Geauga in a game that the Dragons mustered just 30 yards passing and 73 yards rushing with all but 1 of those yards coming in the second half. Lakeside also coughed up a fumble and two interceptions.
Defensively, the Dragons were no match against West Geauga’s balanced attack of 154 yards passing and 173 yards rushing.
Lakeside is new to the Chagrin Valley Conference this season.
TONY’S TAKE: Chagrin wins, 31-13.
University School at Cleveland Central Catholic
University School (2-2) will be up against one of just three familiar opponents this season when the Preppers travel to take on the Division IV Cleveland Central Catholic Ironmen (0-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Stefanski Stadium.
With an independent schedule, US has seven new opponents to prepare for this year, but Central Catholic is not one of them. The Preppers beat Central Catholic, 50-28, last season.
Most recently, the maroon-and-black gridders are coming off a 48-9 whipping of Cleveland John Hay (0-4) in a game junior quarterbacks Solomon Perez and Ricky Radtke played with purpose for a combined 151 yards passing with three touchdowns to three different receivers.
Defensively, University held John Hay to 25 yards passing and 132 yards rushing with standout efforts from senior end Miles McIlvaine and junior linebacker Jack Novak.
Central Catholic, under 16th-year head coach John Lundy, is coming off a 40-8 loss against Bedford (3-1) in a game that the triumphant Bearcats owned a 26-0 lead at intermission.
The Ironmen haven’t had much success on either side of the pigskin against some stiff competition so far this season. Their other losses came against Holy Name (3-1), 38-0, Lake Catholic (2-2), 52-6, and Division II AP No. 12-ranked Benedictine (4-0), 72-8.
In the Bedford loss, Central Catholic surrendered 160 yards rushing and 151 yards passing against the Bearcats’ balanced attack.
TONY’S TAKE: University School wins, 27-14.
Cardinal at Hawken School
Finishing drives will be the key for Hawken School (1-3) when the Hawks host the Division VI Cardinal Huskies (1-3) of Middlefield in a Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division clash at 7 p.m. Friday at Walton Stadium.
The Hawken boys combined for 41 first downs the past two weeks but came away with just three touchdowns during losses against Gilmour Academy, 41-14, and Wickliffe, 49-7.
In last week’s defeat against Wickliffe, Hawken threw for 144 yards behind sophomore quarterback Terrence Robinson and rushed for 150 yards behind junior running back Zach Miller’s 25 carries for 107 yards.
Defensively, the Hawks surrendered 423 yards rushing on 35 carries by the Blue Devils.
Cardinal, under first-year head coach George Gresko, who was an assistant with Division III state champion Kenston last season, is coming off a 47-33 loss against rival Berkshire (3-1) in a game the Huskies trailed just 35-33 midway through the fourth quarter. Berkshire took command on a 64-yard touchdown and then capitalized on an interception to close out the win.
Offensively, Cardinal 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior Joey Soltis is a dual-threat quarterback, while 205-pound running back Zach Czako can break off big plays at any time.
Defensively, the Huskies are surrendering 38.5 points per game this season. Their lone victory was a 34-14 effort against Pymatuning Valley (0-4), while their two other losses were against unbeatens Garrettsville Garfield, 54-6, and Crestwood, 39-8.
Hawken and Cardinal last played in 2017, when the Hawks came away the 14-12 victors.
TONY’S TAKE: Cardinal wins, 35-28.
John Adams at Gilmour Academy
On homecoming weekend, Gilmour Academy (2-2) will host the Division II John Adams Rebels (1-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Weber Stadium in Gates Mills.
The host Lancer gridders are coming off a 32-0 loss against Division V Rootstown (4-0) in a game they coughed up three fumbles and an interception for only 35 offensive plays and four first downs.
Rootstown is most likely the toughest opponent Gilmour will face in the regular season, but it was a game the Lancers will no doubt file away and forget – it was their first shutout loss since colliding with Loudonville in 2015.
Defensively, the Lancers surrendered 293 yards rushing, which has to be a primary fix moving forward, but the return of senior linebacker Marco Costabile, who collected 12 tackles and caused a fumble, is obviously a game-changer for the coming weeks.
John Adams, under 14th-year head coach Gary Jackson, who owns a 55-76 record at the helm, is coming off a 34-10 victory against Cleveland East Technical (0-4), in a game that the triumphant Rebels owned a 34-0 lead at intermission before backing off.
John Adams 5-foot-6, 145-pound senior playmaker Darnell Williams did a little bit of everything and is one to keep an eye on.
While John Adams picked up its first win last week, the Rebels were victims against a trio of 3-1 programs to open their season, including losses against Lutheran East, 52-14, Independence, 49-12, and North Canton Hoover, 59-26.
Gilmour and John Adams are new opponents this season.
TONY’S TAKE: Gilmour wins, 28-14
