The competition for gold was as strong as it’s been in more than a decade during the 50th annual swimming of the Chagrin Valley Invitational Relays on Saturday at the recreation center in Chagrin Falls.
Although the meet showed its age with no records to be had, 12 of the 15 teams that swam celebrated triumphant quartets.
After the Chardon Sharks cleaned up in a one-sided showing with 20 victories last year – but did not compete this year – Landerwood Swim Club, of Pepper Pike, was the top gold-medal getter with seven on Saturday, while the Twinsburg Competitive Aquatics Tigersharks were runners-up in the count with five wins and host the Chagrin Valley Recreation Center torpedoes were third with four triumphs.
Chardon was absent this season, because head coach Matt Parrish and many of his swimmers were competing in the USA Swimming age group championships and the Speedo Sectionals at Cleveland State.
The Chagrin Valley Invitational Relays is a summer friendly that does not keep score, but Landerwood returned to the top of the gold-medal standings for the first time since its four-year reign from 2011 to 2014. But its seven triumphant performances on Saturday were the fewest by a top dog of the meet in more than a decade.
Bainbrook/Laurel Springs, of Bainbridge, three gold, Solon Recreation Center, two gold, Chagrin Valley Athletic Club, one gold, and Lake in the Woods, one gold, also were among the 15 teams that swam in the prelim-final competition, which drew 432 swimmers and 418 relay entries for the 36 events this year.
The meet not only features four-member relays for each of the four strokes plus the standard medleys – backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle – but it also includes various age-group structures, a mixture of genders and family-only events.
The 100-foot, or 33 1/3 yards, eight-lane outdoor pool on the Chagrin Falls Upper School campus also adds to the uniqueness of the meet. All relays are 133 1/3 yards versus a typical 200-yard relay.
The meet attracts 8-and-under, high school, college and retired swimmers alike, with the most competitive water athletes even putting on their fastest racing suits for the evening finals.
With hardware on the line Saturday, there were three upsets in the first 10 events of the finals, beginning with host CVRC’s 54-and-under girls backstroke relay of Molly Fitzmaurice, 12, Alethea Svette, 12, Anna Baker, 13, and Bridget Fitzmaurice, 14, clocking a 1:29.95 to edge out Landerwood’s team of Lilly Russo, 13, Emma Perkins, 12, Beth Halloran, 13, and Clare Pophal, 16, by 0.10 second.
In the boys 42-and-under breaststroke relay, Chagrin Valley Athletic Club’s quartet of Adrian Zalud, 8, Ryan Pollock, 10, Brian Worsdall, 10, and Bobby Delzell, 14, clocked a triumphant 2:09.38, dropping 3.78 seconds from prelims, to upset the Hawthorn Hurricanes, of Aurora, by 0.24 second.
Poor Hawthorn was also upset in the boys 42-and-under backstroke, when the Barrington Barracudas dropped 6.58 seconds from prelims to win the race in 1:43.57.
But, after a storm already delayed the beginning of the finals by an hour, thunder arrived with another patch of storms rolling through. In turn, swimmers in the latter 26 events of the meet were awarded hardware based on preliminary results – whatever teams had been sandbagging surely will pay better attention to the forecast next year.
Landerwood takes seven gold
While the host Chagrin Rec, Barrington and the Chagrin Valley Athletic Club swimmers were busy putting a stamp on some upsets, Landerwood Swim Club reigned as the most decorated team of the day with seven gold medals. Peter Fellowes, 29, a 2007 Orange High School graduate, and Desiree Priemayr, 22, came away as triple-event champs.
In the mixed open backstroke, Fellowes, Priemayr, Steven Kish, 20, and Claire Pophal, 16, a rising junior at Hawken, clocked a triumphant 1:15.89 to hold off CVAC’s team of Billy Glime, 18, Hanna Glasscock, 18, Libby Bare, 17, and Nate McKnight, 19, by 0.35 second.
In the mixed open medley, Priemayr, Megan Dickinson, 19, Fellowes, and Kish won gold in 1:16.84 to best Barrington by one second.
And in the mixed open butterfly, Priemayr, Dickinson, Fellowes and younger brother Thomas Fellowes, 26, a 2010 Orange graduate, clocked a triumphant 1:15.25 in the closest one-two finish of the day. By 0.05 second, they beat CVAC’s team of Bare, McKnight, Glasscock, and Glime.
In addition to cleaning up in the open events, Landerwood’s 54-and-under girls breaststroke quartet of Lizzie Covington, 11, Evelyn Campbell, 12, Pophal and Julia Slabe, 15, took care of business in 1:44.43, besting their nearest competition by 6.98 seconds.
In the 54-and-under girls butterfly relay, Nina Deshpande, 12, Lilly Russo, 13, Kate Halloran, 15, and Ellie Perkins, 14, clocked a triumphant 1:31.73, to beat Lake in the Woods’ team of Anna Ricci, 15, Abby Evans, 11, Cate Zoltowicz, 11, and Ellie Mills, 16, by 2.10 seconds.
Landerwood’s 42-and-under girls butterfly team of Clara Russo, 10, Lucy Jais, 10, Emma Perkins, 12, and Elizabeth Campbell, 10, clocked a 1:44.27 to edge out the Nordonia Narwhals by 0.6 second.
And in the mixed 48-and-under medley relay, Landerwood’s quartet of Henry Hannibal, 9, Beth Halloran, 13, Lawson Blasier, 14, and Deshpande clocked a winning 1:35.54, besting the Barrington Barracudas by 3.13 seconds.
Host CVRC wins four gold
Led by double-event winners Adam Tropf, 8, and Cormac Kruchko, 9, the host Chagrin Valley Recreation Center swimmers put out four gold-medal performances to tie the Hawthorn Hurricanes, of Aurora, for third in the count.
In the boys 42-and-under medley relay, Tropf, elder brother Michael Tropf, 16, a rising junior at Chagrin Falls, Kruchko and David Stayffer, 9, clocked a triumphant 1:48.37 to the best Bainbrook/Laurel Springs, of Bainbridge, team of Alex Palmer, 13, Jake Selby, 9, Mason Schurr, 12, and Michael Cicek, 8, by 1.64 seconds.
In the boys 42-and-under butterfly relay, the younger Tropf, Mansel Gatavlin, 13, Kruchko and Nicholas Tropf, 12, took care of business in 1:56.23, winning their race by 10.28 seconds.
Meanwhile, CVRC’s mixed open breaststroke relay of Georgia Markey, 19, Matt Cox, 18, Tom Wintering, 27, and Catherine Coffey, 18, claimed gold in 1:31.89, holding of Lake in the Woods, of Bainbridge, swimmers Ellie Mills, 16, Bruno Raudins, 17, Emma Spencer, 16, and David Ricci, 16, by 0.48 second.
And, as previously mentioned, CVRC’s 54-and-under girls backstroke team of Molly Fitzmaurice, 12, Alethea Svette, 12, Anna Baker, 13, and Bridget Fitzmaurice, 14, upset Landerwood, 1:29.95 to 1:30.05.
In addition, during one of the more exclusive and entertaining events of the meet, CVRC’s Wintering family of Alex, 17, Tom, 27, Tim, 22, and Phil, 60, clocked a 1:16.10 in the family medley to finish runners-up to Barrington’s Telerico family of Mia, 17, Nick, 19, Anthony, 20, and Mark, 49, who defended their title in 1:13.01.
BBLS captures three gold
Fresh off a dominating performance at the Bainbridge Invitational the previous week, Bainbrook/Laurel Springs’ neighborhood swim team put together three champion quartets during the 50th Chagrin Rec Relays on Saturday.
In the boys 54-and-under backstroke relay, Madan Morris, 15, Kaden Selby, 13, Mason Schurr, 12, and Alex Palmer, 13, clocked a triumphant 1:31.32 to best their nearest competition by 12.31 seconds.
The BBLS girls 54-and-under freestyle team of Morgan Cicek, 11, Madison Jones, 14, Makena Maurer, 18, and Marin Walz, 11, took care of business in 1:20.20, besting the Nordonia Narwhals by 3.83 seconds.
And the girls open freestyle quartet of Maurer, Julia Sell, 15, Haleigh Shafer, 17, and Leilah Shafer, 16, claimed gold in 1:14.88 to edge Landerwood’s team of Desiree Priemayr, 22, Rose Pophal, 18, Megan Dickinson, 19, and Julia Slabe, 15, by 0.11 second.
Solon, CVAC, LITW win gold
The Solon Recreation swim team took gold in a pair of mixed relays, while Chagrin Valley Athletic Club and Lake in the Woods, both of Bainbridge, were triumphant with their breaststrokers.
In the mixed 50-and-under butterfly relay, Solon’s team of Nickolas Burland, 17, Marianne Chang, 12, Yuahn Kong, 11, and Isabella Chang, 10, took care of business in 1:25.34 to beat Landerwood’s runner-up team of Elizabeth Campbell, 10, Clara Russo, 10, Will Van de Walle, 16, and Lawson Blasier, 14, by 3.34 seconds.
Solon’s mixed 48-and-under freestyle team of Irene Chang, 14, Ronan Musich, 10, Kong and Marianne Chang captured gold in 1:21.60, besting Landerwood’s runner-up team of Lizzie Covington, 11, David Ringenbach, 11, Nina Deshpande, 12, and Blasier by 5.39 seconds.
In the boys-54-and-under breaststroke relay, LITW’s quartet of Bruno Raudins, 17, Lars Decroos, 9, Luke Schmidt, 12, and David Ricci, 16, claimed victory in 1:49.11, leaving runner-up Aurora Shores in their wake by 10.73 seconds.
And, as previously mentioned, CVAC’s boys 42-and-under breaststroke relay of Adrian Zalud, 8, Ryan Pollock, 10, Brian Worsdall, 10, and Bobby Delzell, 14, clocked a 2:09.38 to pull off an upset against the Hawthorn Hurricanes, of Aurora, by 0.24 second.
