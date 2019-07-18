More than four decades is a long time to wait, but Tim Hable will be the next head coach for the decorated Hawken School swim program.
A 1973 graduate who swam under legendary coach Jerry Holtrey, Hable was a four-year all-American in the butterfly and individual medley during his time as a Hawk. He was inducted into Hawken’s athletic hall of fame in 2017.
After conducting a national search for the coaching vacancy, Head of School D. Scott Looney announced the hiring of Hable to the Hawken swimming community on July 12. Hable will also take the reins of the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins, one of the oldest and most prestigious swim clubs in the United States, beginning in August.
“I swam at Hawken, and I swam for LESD, and I coached for them for about 35 years,” Hable said. “I’m sort of retired from the corporate side of life and have the time and availability and the desire. I’ve always wanted to have this job since I was about 22, but Jerry (Holtrey) never retired. So, I had to wait until the time it was available.”
Holtrey, a Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame coach, founded LESD in 1965, with a philosophical blueprint from his time swimming under Indiana University head coach James “Doc” Counsilman, who got his nickname because of his scientific approach to the sport.
In 1969, Holtrey began his coaching and teaching career at Hawken School, which didn’t join the Ohio High School Athletic Association until the 1975-76 season. Rob Anslow won the Hawks’ first individual state title in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:39.90 in 1977, when Hawken finished state runner-up to Cincinnati St. Xavier.
Along the way, Holtrey coached Olympic gold medalist Diana Muntz and world champion open-water swimmer Erica Rose. After 45 years coaching at Hawken, Holtrey retired in 2014 with 24 state championships on the girls side, as well as two state championships and four state runner-up showings on the boys side.
“It’s an amazing feeling to try to carry on Jerry’s legacy and to hopefully give back a little bit to what the school and the team gave to me,” Hable said. “I’m going to try and give that same feeling back to the newer kids now.”
After Holtrey retired, Jim Bocci coached Hawken for two years, and then Todd Clark coached for the past three seasons.
The best dynasty in Ohio high school sports, the Lady Hawks are coming off their 21st consecutive state championship, while their male counterparts won the Division II title in 2017 and then had back-to-back runner-up showings the past two years.
While Hable swam for Hawken before it competed in state championships, he was a school record holder in the 200 and 400 freestyle and someone whom Holtrey described as “a great team person” who “would do anything to help the team and swim any event to help the team win.”
Hable was a team captain and recipient of the Old Board Award – more or less an MVP – his senior year. Not to mention, he was a multiple-event champion in the Independent School Swim League.
“When Jerry came on the scene, he actually started on the team before I was in high school,” Hable said. “I was probably a 12-year-old when he started coaching me. So, that’s 50-some years ago.”
Holtrey was a young gun in the coaching world back then, but he didn’t change much, Hable said.
“He came in with some ideas, with Jerry having swum for Doc Counsilman, with some amazing credentials and knowledge from his college coaches, and I would say he stuck with those principles and those ideas straight through,” Hable said of Holtrey.
Hable spent more than three decades as an LESD coach with Holtrey.
“The core training values are: you’re going to hopefully outwork your competition, and therefore there won’t be much competition,” Hable said. “But the work is probably a little more towards dryland than we used to do. The core strength is more prominent with so much dolphin kick involved in all the strokes now.”
The dolphin kick used to only be prevalent in the butterfly, but extended underwater dolphin kicking in the backstroke started to become popular on the Olympic level during the 1988 Games in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Underwater dolphin kicking in the freestyle gained traction in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until Michael Phelps showed up in the 2000s that extended streamlining on starts and turns proved to provide a distinct advantage against competition on the world stage.
It wasn’t until after the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, when Kosuke Kitajima, of Japan, illegally used the butterfly motion on his pull-outs to win the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke, that one dolphin kick on breaststroke starts and turns became accepted.
“With the dolphin kick being so prominent in butterfly and backstroke, and allowing to do it on breaststroke, and even freestylers do a bunch of it now, the core strength has become so much more important,” Hable said. “That dolphin motion really developed and initiates from the core, from the stomach, from the back. So, I think there’s a lot more emphasis on dryland than there used to be.”
After swimming for Holtrey, Hable went on to swim at Dartmouth College, where he was a team captain with Ted Pollard in 1977 and was a two-time NCAA championship qualifier.
Since then, Hable has remained connected to the sport in various coaching capacities, most recently as the head coach and Cleveland State University site coach for the Great Lakes Sailfish Swimming program, which was established around the same time Bocci filled Holtrey’s vacancy at Hawken School.
Other GLSS satellite coaches who are Hawken School products include John Fagan, the head coach at Gilmour Academy, Adam Katz, the head coach at Orange, and Bill Bare, who coaches out of the Chagrin Valley Athletic Club in Bainbridge. Also a GLSS coach, Rick Balcam, the head coach at Mayfield, is an LESD product.
Hable has also coached for Cleveland State University, Case Western Reserve University, Shaker Recreation Swim Club and University Swim Club. In addition, he was named the Lake Erie Swimming Inc. age group coach of the year twice and selected to coach zone teams and select camps.
“Watching kids blossom into athletes they never thought they could be,” he said about what keeps him coaching. “Not only in swimming, but watching kids who are very quiet and shy, and you watch them become a major part of a team and have friends and be social – it’s just fun to watch.”
While Looney said he and Hawken Athletic Director Jim Doyle conducted a national search to fill their coaching position, Hable is a local standout who has worked with many of the Hawken swimmers in one facet or another.
The familiarity with the Hawken program and its swimmers should make for a smooth transition, Hable said.
“I think it’s going to help a lot,” he said. “I know most of the kids, either through the fact that they swim for us now on Sailfish, or, some of the juniors and seniors, I coached when they were 10, 11 and 12 on Silver Dolphins. So, I’m just kind of coming back to them as they are ending their high school career.”
