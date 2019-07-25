Home-links advantage might be a thing in the low-gross field, but the 68th Mary K. Browne Tournament, played last Wednesday and Thursday at the Kirtland Country Club in Willoughby is a low-net event.
Nonetheless, Kirtland members continued to shine on their home course this year, with Moya Dacey carding 156 strokes in the 36-hole tournament for low-gross medalist honors among 39 golfers from 14 clubs in the Cleveland Women’s Golf Association, founded in 1923.
She extends the streak of Kirtland golfers winning the low-gross title, including 2018 champ Mary Ann Bierman, of Bainbridge Township, a 12-time CWGA district champion who has been competing in the association since the 1960s, and Kathy Klindera, of Chagrin Falls, who won the Mary K. Browne low-gross field in 2016 and 2017.
“I was nervous just because it was my home course and I wanted to, you know, I haven’t been playing great lately, but I wanted to at least represent Kirtland and play well,” Dacey said. “And this tournament has been around forever. It has such a great name in the area, and it attracts good competition. So, I knew it was going to be tough.”
While the CWGA includes 14 clubs from Greater Cleveland, with more than 1,000 members from those clubs, the MKB Tournament is open to only the best players who have a 22.5 handicap or better.
Taking home the top prize as the low-net champion last Thursday, Mary Harnett, of Pepper Pike, who plays out of The Country Club in her home community, carded a 137 with her 15.6 index figured in, edging second low-net winner Lynn Gross, of Gates Mills, who represents Beechmont Country Club in Orange Village, by one stroke.
Harnett, who was been competing in the CWGA for more than three decades, is a first-time winner of the Mary K. Browne.
“It’s pretty special. I’m delighted, and I’ve worked hard,” Harnett said. “I was glad to be able to do it. I was actually hitting the ball well, and I was putting OK as well. And I stayed out of trouble; that always helps. And it’s always fun when you can put that together on a tournament day. So, it makes me feel good, yes.”
Harnett, who grew up in Shaker Heights, said her mother used to represent Shaker Heights Country Club in the CWGA tournaments. And while her mother used to compete in the MKB tournament, she never won it.
“I know about the Mary K. Browne, because my mother was telling me about it,” Harnett said. “So, this is a traditional tournament, and it’s an important tournament for the CWGA. And it’s wonderful that we had so many competitors, because it’s hard to get them for a two-day tournament. But Sally (Conley) works very hard to get them, so we had a wonderful turnout.”
Sally Conley, of Chagrin Falls, who plays out of Kirtland, was the 2018 CWGA president and organizes the MKB. Not to mention, she was the CWGA District Champion in 1975, when the tournament was played at Lakewood Country Club in Westlake.
A former member of the Kirtland Country Club, Mary K. Browne, now deceased, was an avid tennis player and golfer in her day and age. She was runner-up to Glenna Colette Vare in the National Women’s Amateur Golf Championship in 1925 and, in the same year, won the National Tennis Championship.
In golf, she won the Ohio women’s state tournament three times and CWGA district titles in 1931, 1932, 1934 and 1935. In tennis, she was the first woman to turn professional and started the first women’s tennis clinics in America.
The golf tournament in her name has been played at Kirtland since 1952.
While Harnett shot seven strokes better than her 15.7 index for the two-day tournament to win the low-net title, her low-gross score was still 12 strokes behind Dacey, who entered with a 5.3 index.
“I felt I was playing well. I certainly was not playing up to Moya (Dacey’s) ability,” Harnett said. “She’s a much better player than I am. She is really quite spectacular. I’m a nice player, but I’m not up to her ability.”
Interesting enough, Dacey’s mother also used to compete in the MKB tournament.
Dacey, who was the CWGA District Championship runner-up to Kathy Hays, of Lake Forest Country Club, in 2006, when the four-day match play tournament was hosted at the Shaker Heights Country Club, is back competing in the association for the first time since her early-20s.
A high school golfer at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, Dacey went on to attend Rollins College in Florida, where she became a resident, before moving back to Northeast Ohio with her husband and two daughters last year.
“So, this is my first year back in a long, long time playing for the CWGA,” she said. “I mean, in Florida, we belonged to a club down there, but they didn’t have this type of competitive golf.
“The CWGA has always had great competitions, and it was always such a challenge playing in these tournaments, and I look forward to it. So, moving back up here, you know, we moved back for my family, but one of the main reasons was my husband and I really wanted to join Kirtland, we wanted to be able to play golf, and having family here afforded us to do that.”
Kirtland teammate Klindera, the 2016 CWGA district champion, shot rounds of 80 and 83 to win the first flight low-gross card with 163 strokes during last week’s MKB tournament.
Dacey, 5.3-handicap golfer, and Klindera, 8.4, were two of seven linksters with single-digit indexes in the tournament, also including teammate Bierman, 5.6; Chris Shibley, 6.6, of Barrington Golf Club; Katy Kahler, 8.1, of Westwood Country Club; Sharen Bakke, 8.4, of Chagrin Valley Country Club; and Noelle Fozio, 9.0, of The Country County.
Dacey, in particular, shot a 4-over 75 during the first day of the tournament.
“My drives were really good,” she said. “My putting also helped. I’m not normally a good putter, but on Wednesday my putts were falling, and I was making the putts that I needed to putt. I think I had a couple birdies. I had one bad hole on nine. But I was able to put together a pretty good round. The second day, I was kind of scrambling.”
Dacey said she triple-bogeyed the fourth hole and double-bogeyed the ninth and 17th holes, which took her out of the low-net hunt. Those three holes cost her 7 strokes, and she finished 8 strokes behind champion Harnett in the low-net standings.
“I mean, it is pretty competitive, and I didn’t enter it thinking I had a chance to win it for low-net, just because it is harder for lower handicaps to win a low-net tournament,” Dacey said. “I was surprisingly in it after the first day, and, if I didn’t have a couple bad holes on the second day, it probably would have been close. But, still, just being able to play competitively, I was happy. And winning low-gross is obviously a goal for a lot of the lower handicaps.”
While Dacey has one of the lowest handicaps in the CWGA, she is unavailable to compete in this year’s four-day district championship scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 at Columbia Hills Country Club in Columbia Station. But she has been representing Kirtland in team play.
Entering the fourth of five team-play tournaments this Thursday at Elyria Country Club, the lady linksters from Kirtland Country Club are in fourth but remain in the hunt with just a 10-point deficit against the frontrunners from The Country Club, including Harnett, Fazio and company.
Chagrin Valley Country Club, which will host the final team play on Aug. 8, is the defending champion, while Kirtland has not won the team title since 2014 and The Country Club has not claimed victory since 1997.
“Right now, we’re in first place, but we have two more matches to go,” Harnett said of her fellow lady linksters out of Pepper Pike. “We have a lot of very good competitors to work with. It always gets down very tight to the finish, and that’s what kind of makes it very fun.
“So, yes, definitely we feel the pressure, as we feel the pressure every time we go into the team tournaments. But that’s what makes it so much fun. It makes for good golf.”
