Fault for the gerrymandered mess in Ohio lays directly at the feet of Statehouse Republicans who are watching their unconstitutional handiwork play out exactly as planned.
The same folks who brought Ohio national notoriety in 2011 for drawing state district maps distorted in the extreme to lock in GOP control, had no intention of playing by the rules a decade later.
The party that egregiously engineered district boundaries to give Republicans absolute power in the legislature and outsized dominance in the congressional delegation isn’t about to give voters an inch to interfere with a good thing.
Had they been in power, Democrats would have likely done the same thing - and have in neighboring states.
That’s what happens with politicians from both parties when they have all the leverage in state government. To them, a voter with an equal voice in a district is a threat. Gerrymandering removes that threat because it draws way more majority party voters into a district than minority party voters.
Although legistlative leaders from either party won’t admit it, a voter with an equal voice in a district is a threat. Gerrymandering removes that threat because it draws way more majority party voters into a district than minority party voters.
It’s true when Democrats do it. And it’s certainly true when Republicans do it.
The end result is that an incumbent in a “safe” district doesn’t have to worry about losing or, for that matter, representing the popular will. He or she can act with legislative impunity strictly along party line votes — no matter how far out of the mainstream those votes are — because district voters are not part of the political equation anymore.
Beneficiaries of hopelessly rigged districts for either political party can use their ill-gotten majorities to ban, discriminate, arm, suppress, deny and worse in radical legislation that a majority of Ohioans oppose — and suffer no electoral repercussions.
But Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor may have the solution for enraged voters who rightly feel betrayed by party leadership.
She has suggested a different process of drawing districts may be necessary. One that shifts power away from partisan actors to an independent body that has no incentive to gerrymander to stay in power.
It has been suggested that in order for that to actually happen, another voter referendum is likely in order to amend what Ohioans approved in redistricting reforms in 2015 and 2018.
We happen to agree, but if the controlling political party refuses to follow the rules, what’s the point in even trying?
We may not have the answer, but clearly no one else does either. The divisive politics cemented in recent years has only proven that it’s clear something needs to happen.
Surely that’s something we all can agree upon.
