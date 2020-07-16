Apparently, vegetarians are hard for some omnivores to understand. I say this because when I tell people I am a vegetarian, I get responses like, “Oh, so you only eat pasta.” Or, “Oh, so you only eat lettuce.” Once, when a family member found out I was a vegetarian, we went to a restaurant and, he immediately scanned the menu and said, “I don’t see any tofu. I don’t know what you’ll be able to eat.” So, to clarify: I do not only eat pasta. I do not only eat lettuce. I do not only eat tofu.
I recently read a restaurant review written by an omnivore who said she had been practicing meatless Mondays and found it difficult to find vegetarian cuisine at restaurants. The author reviewed a Chinese restaurant and was pleasantly surprised to find meatless options. So, apparently, that also needs clarifying: With the exception of Buffalo Wild Wings, it is pretty much always possible to enjoy a great meatless meal. Italian restaurants always have meatless options. Pizza joints, too. Thai, Indian and Middle Eastern restaurants also always have plenty of meatless choices and, as the restaurant reviewer whose column I read discovered, Chinese restaurants do too. In a worst-case scenario, at nearly any restaurant, vegetarians can at least order a baked potato with some vegetable sides, or a pasta dish without meat.
My daughter, Katie, is also a vegetarian. She’s met people who describe themselves as vegetarians but then reveal that, in reality, they just skipped bacon at breakfast and, by lunch, they will no longer be a vegetarian. So, there’s that.
Katie is 24 and has been a vegetarian since age 13. I don’t recall her initial reasons for becoming a vegetarian, but now I think she favors all the common reasons: health, animal rights, environmentalism and taste. I was not yet a vegetarian when she became one so, because of her, I became better at preparing vegetarian meals and better at preparing typical meat-based meals without meat.
Chili or tacos made with beans instead of meat, are just as delicious, since the spices and other ingredients can hold their own without meat. Thanksgiving stuffing with vegetable broth instead of chicken broth is no less delicious, and our family stuffing recipe never included meat anyway (but does include challah bread and chestnuts.)
I am an accidental vegetarian. Ever since childhood, I could never eat a salad that included meat. In fact, the very idea of calling something a salad when it is draped with any kind of meat, always seemed ludicrous, and frankly unpleasant, to me. I never enjoyed cold cuts, either. But, about 10 years ago, meat became truly inedible to me. I’d cook and serve meat and as I ate it, I found myself able to take a bite or two before deciding I hated it. Then one day, my mouth said “no more!” And since then, everything to do with meat is simply disgusting to me.
At home, I either made two versions of everything (one for my husband and my son, and one for Katie and me), or we all ate vegetarian. Both my son and my husband are in touch with their inner vegetarian so they never minded. We all love, for instance, pesto pasta (traditional, plus one with tarragon and almonds, and another with green peppercorns and pistachios), many rich and delicious vegetable-based soups, and eggplant sandwiches (a work of art featuring layers of thinly sliced, roasted vegetables, garlic, Kalamata olives, fresh basil and provolone on toasted French bread).
Now that it’s just my husband and me at home, I never cook meat. My husband doesn’t miss it and if he does, he gets it from restaurants. When cooking for omnivores, I do shop for and prepare meat and I still serve turkey or pot roast at Christmas. The sight, smell and feel of it is truly gross to me, but I try to focus my thoughts elsewhere, like maybe on dessert.
