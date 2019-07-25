Work hard and be nice to people. It’s the Cleveland way. It must be true. I saw it on a T-shirt. In fact, I own the T-shirt. My husband, Brent, owns a matching one. At Major League Baseball’s multi-day All-Star extravaganza earlier this month, I spotted someone wearing the same shirt. Brent and I volunteered there, and seeing some great T-shirts was among the things I loved about the experience. One guy’s shirt said, “Let’s Go” on the front, and “Have some beers” on the back.
We joined about 2,000 other All-Star volunteers during the whole All-Star event, which lasted nearly a week. It culminated with the Home Run Derby and actual All-Star game, neither of which was staffed with volunteers. Instead, our jobs were at Play Ball Park, a baseball-themed amusement park inside Cleveland’s convention center and outside on the adjacent grassy malls.
Play Ball Park included a zipline high above a couple city streets; opportunities to pitch, catch and play baseball; and tons of photo ops at a mock broadcasting studio and with many of the league’s team mascots and more. Past and present players were available for autographs. There were baseball-themed carnival-type games and exhibits of everything from minor-league baseball caps to Major League trophies, plus historical aspects of the game and more. Sponsors gave away freebies and an app gave visitors the chance to win All-Star prizes. Of course, there was a huge retail store offering All-Star everything.
Our actual jobs involved pointing people in the right direction, helping them download the All-Star app, explaining exhibits and answering general questions. As fans of the sport and the city, Brent and I were happy to be immersed in both.
From our perspective, and from what we heard, the city did a great job hosting and everything was very well attended. Except for the lady who didn’t want to wait in one line for her pierogis and another line for her salad, everyone seemed very happy to be there.
We met a lot of very nice volunteers from Cleveland and beyond, including many who had been volunteering at the All-Star game for years, no matter which city hosted.
In addition to stars like Jim Thome, who were signing autographs, there were other famous faces in the crowd. For instance, I spotted Cleveland sports reporter and writer Tony Grossi playing corn hole with a young girl whose shirt read, “Wake up. Hug dog. Have a good day.”
Of course, there were plenty of people wearing Cleveland shirts and jerseys, many of which Brent and I (or our kids) own, like the “Rally Together” shirt from last year’s Tribe Fan Fest, and the Thome jersey that was a giveaway the day Cleveland welcomed him to the MLB Hall of Fame. We saw “Respect Cleveland,” “Cleveland AF” and one that said, “Every. Damn. Day. Cleveland.” Someone’s shirt said, “Make bacon, not war.” Another read, “May contain alcohol.”
In addition to big-name live outdoor concerts on at least two of the evenings during All-Star week, there was plenty of music being played at various exhibits throughout Play Ball Park, which caused many spontaneous outbursts of dancing. From toddlers to senior citizens, people wore their joy on their sleeves, overcome by the beat. I marveled at some of the staff whose enthusiasm never wavered, despite the heat and the long days, like the young woman who handed baseballs to the visitors who came to see how fast they could pitch. People just kept coming and she just kept smiling and cheering as she handed baseballs to each one. Like I read on anther shirt that day: You had me at baseball.
