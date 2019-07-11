Is social media part of job?
Following newspapers’ reports on the dispute between the Geauga County Auditor Chuck Walder and the Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Timothy Grendell, the Court Administrator, Kimberly Laurie, saw fit to engage with people on Facebook, using her personal Facebook account, during working hours. When I questioned her about this, she stated: “I am the court’s media contact, which includes social media.” I have obtained a copy of the job description for court administrator, and it does not include being the court’s media contact or engaging on Facebook during working hours.
As a taxpayer, I am appalled that a public servant who makes $100,000 annually is spending work time that I have paid for on Facebook, using her personal Facebook account. How unprofessional. Based on annual reports, the Probate/Juvenile Court’s administration expenses have gone from $987,903.76 in 2010 (under Judge Chip Henry) to $1,483,623.10 in 2018 (under Judge Grendell). That’s more than a 50-percent increase. What are we getting for this extra money? Social media engagement?
Unfortunately, what we are getting is an overpaid, underqualified court administrator. Under Judge Henry, the court administrator was an experienced attorney with a J.D. I’m speculating, but I seriously doubt that he spent time during his workday monitoring social media. The current court administrator, Ms. Laurie, who has a B.A. in psychology, had no experience or training in law or court administration prior to being hired as budget coordinator/county liaison in 2015, at a cost to taxpayers of $52,000 annually (raised to $60,000 less than four months after she was hired). And now, at $100,000 annually, she spends work time on Facebook and in the auditor’s office. Who is administering our court?
Looks to me like Judge Grendell is paying big money to an unqualified political appointee. No wonder patronage employee Ms. Laurie has trouble following the rules for providing sufficient evidence to the county auditor to support payment of public money to vendors.
Shelley Chernin
Russell Township
Turning light frustration
Calling all drivers who especially use Route 422 east bound exit at Harper Road in Solon and make left hand turns. It’s time we contact Solon Engineering Department because after duly waiting for the green light, we don’t make it through? It’s because the left turn green light lasts for about 15 seconds which only allows about 7 cars through. I have seen and noted this many times. And that is if everyone is ready to take off, there are no trucks [forget it if it is semis] nor slowpokes. No wonder I have witnessed drivers in line pull into the next lane to the right and make it into 2 left turn lanes. Or others “crash” the green arrow. Any wonder why they are doing these dangerous maneuvers?
I have contacted the department two times over the past six to nine months and have given up. The last time a lady took the complaint, she ended with “someone will get back to you.” I am still waiting.
As you are aware at the above intersection there are also two right turn lanes. The right turn on green light is on for about 2 minutes. Do we really need this much time since the curb lane is the standard stop and go on red? And we still need to wait even longer for Harper Road traffic to clear. During rush hour the left turn time is the same; and the left turn traffic volume is not sparse. So much for having a recently installed, very expensive, modern traffic control system. I was left with the impression from a news article that this system is continuously monitored. Apparently the department is either not monitoring or is receiving improper data.
How many more intersections are there with brief left turn times? Oh yes, east bound on Route 43 at Route 91. Just the other day I noticed only two vehicles made it through on the green arrow. These undue waits have gone on for too long. Hopefully with a flood of complaints something will finally be done. Let Solon engineering know where by calling 440-349-6745.
Michael Jogan
Solon
What makes a judge honorable?
I am disgusted and dismayed at the behavior of Judge Timothy Grendell and Geauga County Probate/Juvenile Court staff regarding the current disputes with the Geauga County Auditor’s Office (front page article of the July 4 newspaper).
I had the privilege to work under the Honorable Judge Chip Henry at the Geauga County Juvenile/Probate Court for 13 years until his untimely death in 2011. As a judge he was bestowed the title of Honorable, as a person he earned the reputation of being honorable. He had high values, integrity, was honest and humble. His priority as a public servant was serving the clients of the court. The cases were complicated, time consuming and heart breaking. He gave much thought and care to the impact of his decisions on the lives of children/families.Parties who appeared in his court (prosecutors, lawyers, advocates, agencies) worked hard to meet the high expectations he modeled.
I continued to work at the court until May 2015. The atmosphere of the juvenile/probate court changed under Judge Grendell and many of the highly qualified and respected staff are no longer employed at this court. Judge Grendell has a history of disputes with county officials (commissioners, prosecutor, public defender, auditor). Much controversy has occurred in the park systems. There is also a lack of respect and collaboration with the agencies who appear in court on behalf of the clients. The role of the juvenile court is to protect children and rehabilitate youth and families. Is it possible to accomplish this amidst so much conflict?
County Auditor Charles Walder and his staff have earned my respect by refusing to compromise the integrity of honest government process and protection of taxpayer money.
Geauga County has the opportunity to restore the honor of our juvenile/probate court when Judge Grendell is up for re-election in November 2020.
Christine Steigerwald
Bainbridge
Support for amendment
(This letter was sent to Conference Committee members on June 21 and is being published at the request of the organization.)
The Ohio Judicial Conference supports the proposed clarification amendment to R.C. 319.16, as introduced by Representative Seitz and passed in the House version of House Bill 166. Judge Tim Grendell from Geauga County Probate/Juvenile Court worked with State Auditor Keith Faber on additional language that would protect the State Auditor’s authority to audit Ohio courts. We are now seeking through the Conference Committee to restore the amendment as passed in the House, with the addition of language from Auditor Faber.
This proposed amendment maintains constitutional separation of powers between the judicial and executive branches, aligns R.C. 319.16 with the state laws that specifically govern the courts’ funds, retains judicial accountability for the disbursement of court funds, as the courts must still maintain all records of expenditures and remain subject to audit by the State Auditor, while maintaining current law as to non-judicial branch expenditure requirements.
With one simple change, this amendment protects public funds, constitutional separation of powers between government branches and maintains judicial accountability, while ultimately avoiding unnecessary and costly litigation in Geauga County which likely will result if the statute remains as currently written. This amendment allows the Legislature to maintain control over this issue, instead of leaving it to the courts.
The Ohio Judicial Conference, on behalf of Ohio judges, respectfully requests that the proposed amendment language for R.C. 319.16, with the addition of the language suggested by Auditor Faber, be included in the final version of H.B. 166.
Paul E. Pfeifer
Executive Director
Columbus
Editor’s note: The state auditor’s spokesman sent the following response to this letter.
Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber has consistently held that his first preference has been that no change to current law is necessary. He contends that this is an isolated local issue and should be resolved as such. However, if the General Assembly chose to enact the proposed amendment, he suggested language that would safeguard the Auditor of State’s authorities.
Matt Eiselstein
Director of Communications
Ohio Auditor of State’s Office
