I am having an identity crisis or perhaps its a conflict of definitions. It started last week with Times editor David Gustafson’s descriptive column on a curmudgeonly editor he had known.
It made me snort-laugh in recognition of some of my bosses. But what was unsettling about the piece was it forced a reckoning of something I had long suspected.
Let me introduce myself... Hi, I’m Barbara and I’m a curmudgeon.
That word is a pretty harsh descriptor to be sure but was it accurate of yours truly? I feared it was so turned to Merriam Webster for the definition and found redemption.
Curmudgeon: “Crusty, ill-tempered, usually an old man.” Did that describe me?
Crusty? Yes.
Ill-tempered? Sometimes (who isn’t?).
Old? Yep (many are).
Man? Nope.
Two out of four affirmative responses amount to a hung jury, right? I am not a curmudgeon. Just someone easily annoyed by other people.
Trust but verify. A second opinion would be wise. I turned to the modern, plain spoken Urban Dictionary (UD). Curmudgeon? I asked it. The UD repeated – “Crusty, ill-tempered, usually an old man” – in unanimity with Merriam Webster.
And so I have handed in my official resignation to Curmudgeon’s Anonymous and settled on describing myself as “a vocal observer of society and critic of its shortcomings.”
It isn’t society that gets me down so much as the people who live in it. “The hell of living is (other) people,” according to the philosopher and playwright Jean Paul Sartre. I heartily agree.
Does that mean I am not a curmudgeon but a misanthrope, a person who dislikes humankind and avoids human society? But isn’t that the description of a hermit which is someone retires from society and lives in solitude?
So is a curmudgeon just a misanthrope in hermit’s clothing? And what do hermits wear? Sweatpants, I’m thinking.
But I digress.
We of kindred attitudes should form some sort of union or organization toward better understanding of who we are. What should we call our club? It would need to be a name with a catchy acronym which would go a long way toward softening the image of curmudgeons, hermits and misanthropes as odd, private and a little creepy.
Just spit-balling here but how about these potential names for our club?
Hermits Always Home Alone (HAHA), Always Happy Hermits (AHH), Misanthropes Opposed to People Especially (MOPEs). Hermits Against Society’s Harm (HASH). Sanctuary for All Curmudgeon Kind (SACK).
Or maybe the New Order of Real Misanthropes (NORMs). Misanthropic And So Happy (MASH). The Organization of Hermits and Misanthropes (OHM). The Curmudgeon, Hermit And Misanthropic Persons Society (CHAMPS). Misanthropes Against Y’all (MAY).
Hmmmm...These sound more like bumper stickers.
OK, let’s get serious. This is my final suggestion. Let’s be card carrying members of the new Association of Social Study, Evaluation and Such (ASSES). Or the Association of Social Study, Evaluation and Such - Having Attained Top Status (ASSHATS).
Potential members would be required to submit an application and fill out a questionnaire. That would separate the true ASSES and ASSHATS from the run-of-the-mill and less-dedicated whiners, complainers and faultfinders. They have their own club –Facebook.
Wait! What am I thinking? Curmudgeons, misanthropes and hermits are not what you’d call joiners and there’s a good chance we wouldn’t like each other anyway. Or as that famous curmudgeon Groucho Marx once said, “I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member.”
Barbara Christian has covered the Chagrin Valley since the Johnson administration – LBJ, not Andrew. Reach her at chagbarb@aol.com
