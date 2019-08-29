Drivers going through the city of Solon likely will agree on one thing – avoid the intersection at SOM Center and Aurora roads.
That’s where crews have been working this spring and summer on the $7.1 million intersection improvement project. Although work has been done primarily during the nighttime hours, what has been left behind in the morning is a dusty rut-filled street where vehicles crawl along as they negotiate the craterous passages. Drivers steer through, desperately trying to avoid damage to their car tires and suspension system.
The intersection has been a hot topic on social media, including the local Nextdoor neighborhood site. Residents have been calling city hall with complaints and sharing stories of damaged vehicles during the public comment portion of City Council meetings.
City officials point out that the intersection was built for a community of a few thousand residents, but Solon’s population today is about 24,000, with a daily influx of thousands more who work for companies in the city limits.
Still, the rants apparently helped to convince city officials to have large metal plates put down during the day when rush hour hits the busiest intersection in town.
Yes, it will all be worthwhile when the job is done. We’ll have wider streets, better turning lanes, new sanitary sewers, concrete sidewalks and new driveway aprons for businesses. When all is said and done, the project should result in smoother sailing through SOM and Aurora roads. The project completion could come by October or November. (Hopefully before snow flies.) But until then, we certainly hope the city will direct construction crews to keep that intersection more passable during the day.
Our cars and trucks will forever be grateful.
