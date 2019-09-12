Support for Issue 21
Even though I no longer have children in the schools, I support Issue 21. A modern, efficient and accessible learning environment facilitates a quality education. Our students, teachers and community deserve school buildings that reflect the quality of our community.
Our current high school was built over 60 years ago. It was not designed for collaborative learning, or with the electrical capacity and technology needed to prepare our students for the workforce of today. As with all things as they age, more and more resources are needed to maintain and repair the facility. The decay of the building interferes with the education of our students. At this point, it is no longer fiscally responsible to continue pouring money into repairs. Just like an old car that nickel and dimes you, it’s time to replace this building.
We owe it to our students to give them the best education possible that prepares them to be productive members of society. A modern school building is necessary to do this. Vote for Issue 21.
Coco Griffis
Chardon
Children deserve shoes
People love to write letters to the editor quoting scripture. But I’m just not that theologically sophisticated. So I’ll just quote an old gospel song. “All God’s children got shoes, when they get to heaven gonna put on their shoes and walk all over God’s heaven.” Stay with me now and I’ll explain.
If you visited the Great Geauga County Fair you likely saw the booth of Geauga County Juvenile and Probate Judge Timothy Grendell topped with an 8-foot inflatable gavel. You may also have been handed a toy trinket gavel or a rubber bracelet with Judge Grendell’s name emblazoned on it. According to public records Geaugaians paid about $7,500 for this stuff. That’s right – it was paid for with public money. That’s our money that he spent on Grendell self-promotion. I expect that you could think of dozens of better ways to spend this money.
For example, as a Juvenile Court judge, Grendell undoubtedly sees dozens of children who are placed in foster care due to the opiate crisis. These innocent victims have little or nothing going for them. So, let’s ask how many back-to-school shoes, clothes and bookbags would that $7,500 buy?
Now we can return to that gospel song at the beginning. “…when foster kids from Geauga County get to heaven, then they’ll get shoes… ” cause they sure aren’t going to get them from Judge Grendell, the judge who lacks judgment.
David Partington
Munson township
Students need new building
On my first day of senior year, an exciting day kids wait for throughout their whole high school career, I walked into a less-than-exciting building.
One of my classes this year is lab-aiding for a chemistry teacher. As one of my jobs, I make copies of papers. When I walked into the copy room, the ceiling was leaking in multiple places right next to the copy machine.
Last year, the ceiling in the gym was leaking next to art projects in a school-wide art show that students worked hard on all year. At one point, multiple garbage cans were placed in the 300’s hallway because the hallway was literally flooding. There are weeds growing into a classroom!
Don’t get me wrong, our custodians do a great job. They work out the problems to the best of their abilities. However, our current building is not fair to the amazing teachers, staff, custodians and – most importantly – the students of Chardon High School.
Karlie Pirnat
Chardon
Road danger
Does Solon City Hall recognize what an incredibly dangerous situation Solon City Hall allowed to happen just south of Aurora Road and in the right northbound lane on SOM Center Road?
A significantly narrowed lane has been kept open with a disastrously deep and perilous 2-foot drop-off immediately adjacent. Was it worth risking lives and property to keep that lane open?
This entire center-of-town road project has been seriously mishandled from the beginning. How many claims have already been paid for damages to cars trying to get through that intersection since construction began? This would never have happened 20-25 years ago, when the city leaders were chosen and hired because they were long-time residents and leaders, not because they were affiliated with the county prosecutor’s office.
Don Lannoch
Solon
Sure conflict of interest
Candidate for Solon City Council Ward 1, Eugene M. Bentley IV, presents himself as a new face for Solon City Council; however, since he was appointed by ex-mayor Susan Drucker to the Solon Planning Commission in 2011, he has been involved in Solon city politics for eight years.
As a member of the planning commission, it appears he has not followed standard protocol to recuse himself from issues brought before the commission by Liberty Hill Apartments where he has a conflict of interest, as Mr. Bentley has an outstanding debt to the owners of about $65,000. A judgment on this debt was filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in 2007, and, according to court records, was never repaid, a lien was placed on his home in 2016.
I’m wondering if the residents in Ward 1 and everyone in the city are comfortable with Mr. Bentley having a hand in oversight of the city of Solon’s budget as a city councilman. In fact, if he doesn’t see it as unethical to neglect paying his personal debts, maybe he should not be head of the planning commission either, but that is a decision for Mayor Eward H. Kraus to make.
Roberta Sommer
Solon
