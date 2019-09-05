Starting Monday, residents across the Chagrin Valley are being asked to show their support for local police, fire and medical rescue workers by lighting up their porches and windows. It’s a way to say, “We salute our first responders.”
This will be the fifth year that the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce and area restaurants come together to honor first responders by delivering meals to these men and women on duty in most of the 13 communities that make up the Chagrin Valley. It’s a way of saying thanks during First Responders Appreciation Week, which goes through Sept. 15.
Organizers are asking residents to change their porch lights to a red or blue bulb during this coming week. The bulbs can be found at Chagrin Hardware in Chagrin Falls and Kredo Hardware in Pepper Pike. Residents could also join in the salute by placing a lamp in their front windows with a red or blue bulb.
The idea for this tribute came from Russell residents Jo and Bob Royer. Mrs. Royer said the goal is to develop a line of communication between first responders and the residents they serve.
The Royers also were instrumental in establishing a statewide First Responders Appreciation Day. It was signed into law by the Ohio General Assembly last year and is observed on May 24.
But the local tribute remains in September. Regardless of the day or month, local first responders deserve a salute.
