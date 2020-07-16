The other day, when I pushed the lever on my old John Deere tractor from tortoise to rabbit and headed down the straight-away along the wood line, I became, at least for a couple of hours, the person I’ve always most wanted to be. It’s been like that for 49 years. Every weekly mow takes me right back to the very first mow – the day I climbed onto the well-used red Simplicity Ed found for me at Chagrin Pet and Garden and took possession of the farm I had wanted all my life.
Of course it wasn’t a farm then. The straightaway was much longer in those days and ended in a tiny grove with tangles of barren grape vines on one side and the remains of an apple orchard on the other. A rickety pheasant house and a detached garage were the only structures between the dingy white shingled house and the road at the other end of the winding weed-filled stone driveway. Ed and I and our four young children had moved from a lovely house at the edge of the village to the neglected farmhouse on a frigid day in February. Ed was perfectly happy in our village house, but he knew I had dreams of land and horses and so, as he always did, he quietly acquiesced. He did, however, make it clear that this was my project.
And so I had spent the past four months, with our St. Bernard lying at my feet and Patrick, our youngest son looking on from his red and white bouncy chair, attacking the interior with bottles of Lysol, buckets of white paint, and something called Liquid Gold that, true to its name, turned the dried out oak floors to a shiny golden brown.
By the end of that first year, the pheasant house would become a one-stall shed surrounded by brand new split rail fencing, where our daughter Erin would find her first pony wearing a big red bow on Christmas morning. Soon the old orchard would be replaced by a solid, six-stall, Amish-built barn and two more fenced areas would be added – one where the grape arbors had been and the other between the new barn and the road. That one would have lights mounted on the surrounding trees to illuminate the home-made jumps for Erin and her sister Megan and a friend from across the street who formed the Smith Riding Academy under the expert guidance of a horse-loving friend named Sybil. Trails would soon be cut through the woods for the girls’ horses and the three-wheelers that became the boys’ passion. I would try and fail several times to grow our own vegetables before accepting that I was better with animals than plants. The garden area would become, over time, a soccer field and and baseball diamond. In time, a swimming pool would replace the grass in the paddock closest to the house. Countless dogs and cats and a goat named Daisy with killer horns and a sense of humor would find shelter with us over the years, and 15 years after the girls moved their horses to a show barn, Polly and Token would become the first in a series of hospice horses to live out their lives with us. Ed was the benign enabler.
Through it all, week after week, I mowed. Through good times and bad, I mowed. My tractor became my escape – the one place I knew I would not be disturbed for a couple of hours when I needed time to think – or a place to shed undetected tears. Mowing also became my prayer of thanks to this land and all it represented. And so it isn’t surprising that, within hours of learning of Ed’s death last week after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimer’s, I headed to the barn and fired up the tractor. Tears flowing, I traced the patterns in the grass, recalling all the milestones we shared and thanking my husband of 56 years for accepting all the shenanigans I put him through. There are reasons his friends so often referred to him as Poor Ed.
As he promised, Ed managed to avoid mowing the grass for almost 50 years. From now on though, I have a feeling he’s going to be on the tractor with me every time I turn the key.
