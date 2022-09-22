I was talking to a friend recently about the emails we pass back and forth and the stream of consciousness “style” unto which we have fallen.
Then I got to thinking. Was it stream of consciousness or train-of-thought in which we were indulging?
Trains do go from Point A to Point B on tracks with a single-minded purpose as opposed to the long-and-winding river of words associated with what’s commonly referred to as “stream of consciousness.”
Digressive writing is another form of free-flowing written thought. My favorite synonym for “digress” is “to wander.” “But I digress” is what we say when our train of thought has left the station with the caboose in the middle.
Then there is something called automatic written – also called psychography, involuntary writing. – which is like speaking in tongues on paper but on the printed page.
This is done while in a trance, under hypnosis, or sometimes fully conscious. Some spiritualists believe it’s a way to make contact with the afterlife.
There are no tongues involved in automatic writing although the writer can be tempted to plant a tongue-in-cheek from time to time.
Remember those essay question tests we had in school? I would not be wrong in suggesting many of us employed automatic writing when we had not studied and were forced to call on creative writing skills to ad-lib our way through a required 500-word answer to become shaggy dog storytellers by default.
Everyone is guilty of digression.
Have you ever started to tell a story and gotten so involved in the detail that you forgot the point you were trying to make?
It’s like going into a room to get something and forgetting what you went in there for in the first place.
For instance, I was telling someone about my daughter who has lived in New York City for 25 years, but has managed to maintain her Midwestern accent, although Midwesterners agree we have no accent – possibly because we live inland and away from the coastal region dialects.
To prove the point that Midwesterners have no accent, listen closely and you will hear how all professional speakers, like newsreaders, sound like us.
Although Chicago does have something odd going on there. I call it the “Ditka influence,” but it probably goes back further than that infamous Chicago Bears coach (1982-1992).
I recently met a man with an Oklahoma drawl, infused with Mississippi flavoring. It is quite charming especially when he addresses women as “ma’am” in a true Southern-gentlemanly, Rhett-Butler-kind of way. (Although the way Rhett treated Scarlett was anything but gentlemanly – disappearing when most needed and appearing again when he was in least demand).
But old Rhett sure had that southern charm. Or maybe that was just Clark Gable being Clark Gable who was born and raised in Ohio.
Overall, I would choose a drawl over “Hey, you, Chicky Baby” which is a common greeting offered by some New York males of a certain age.
Which reminds me of what I love about the Yiddish – which is a mishmash of languages – in which the words when spoken sound exactly like what they mean.
To illustrate.
In Yiddish, to “schlep” is to drag around.
To be in a confused state is to be “farmisht.”
To “kvetch” is to complain.
A “Yutz” is a fool and a “Putz” is worthless. Both are the opposite of “Mensch,” which means a good man and a good human being.
To my knowledge, neither Clark Gable or Rhett Butler spoke Yiddish, but Rhett was on the cusp between being a Putz, a Yutz, and a Mensch with all the schlepping back and forth between Tara and the Civil War.
So where was I going with this? Oh, yeah, digression. If you have arrived at this point, congratulations and thank you.
All of the above was free style writing – an experiment in trains of thought, streams of consciousness, automatic writing, and a dash of tongues speaking.
To those who found it confusing, foolish, annoying, or perhaps a worthless waste of time (or all of the above) please accept my apologies.
Ms. Christian has written for Chagrin Valley-area newspapers since the 1960s. Email her with your thoughts, questions, or general observations about this, that, or the other at: chagbarb@aol.com.
