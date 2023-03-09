When the word “what?” started coming out of my mouth way too often, I decided it was time to check in with an audiologist who checked my hearing and declared me a candidate for hearing aids.
It was not a life-affirming moment. More like a time-marches-on one. “You mean I’m deaf?” I asked the doctor.
Coming to grips with yet another sign of advancing years is still shocking no matter what warning signs I had been ignoring. Everyone in the world mumbled these days, I kept telling myself. The TV volume was also out of whack.
The audiologist explained the word “deaf” is disrespectful while the proper term is “hearing-impaired.” Not sure what the new-age lingo accomplishes. “Deaf” is a fine and descriptive word and says what it means honestly and with fewer syllables.
On the other hand, “impaired” could mean a temporary condition like hearing loss due to potatoes growing out of your ears. This was a consequence my mother would remind us about when it came to personal hygiene.
“Don’t forget to wash your ears . . . We could grow potatoes in there,” she would say. There was a counter argument to the potato theory.
Our health class teacher had shown us a diagram of the inner ear and all its intricacies and explained how these mysterious structures transferred sound from the outside world to the hearing center of our brains.
“Your ears are delicate instruments,” our teacher said, “and that’s why you should never put anything in your ears that is smaller than your elbow.” Yuk, Yuk. Yuk.
It fell on deaf ears, pun intended, because to contradict my mom was an exercise in futility. We would wash our ears inside, out and behind with an inspection to follow.
“Let me see those ears,” she would say, with suspicion rising in her voice. She peered into one and then the other and declared “no potato crops this year.” Yuk. Yuk. Yuk.
I wondered if all that washing had anything to do with my hearing loss as I am waiting in the hearing aid store to be fitted for the tiny miracles that promised to restore my hearing.
With my mind still back in grade school, I thought about my old classmates who seemed always to have cotton wads stuck in their ears. They were marked as the chronic ear infection kids and the cotton holding the medicine in their ears was the telltale evidence. I wondered if they were deaf now.
I never had ear infections and my ears were always clean of potato dirt. I felt cheated and misled. That was not the right reaction because hearing loss runs in the family.
Both parents were so “impaired” and they came from a long line of “what-sayers.” In time, family dinners devolved into “what fests” with accusations that everyone was mumbling. Those of us who still had our hearing would serve as full-throated interpreters.
My dad was convinced to try hearing aids but hated them, so when my mom began saying “what?” a lot, we gently coaxed her to see about getting fitted for a pair.
She resisted. “They never worked for your father,” she reminded us. We pointed out that while she and dad were married for decades and very close, she was an entirely separate person with a different pair of ears. She never gave in.
Present day and back in the hearing aid store, the technician was quoting me the cost of state-of-the-art hearing aids that cost more than my first car.
Hearing aids are a “think twice” financial question and options must be weighed. In the meantime, there are ways to fake being able to hear. Training yourself to lip read, for instance. The problem is the person has to be close and facing you.
Reading body language and facial expressions also gives some room to pretend having heard what the person said. A head shake, up and down or side to side, suffices in situations where small talk is the language-of-the-moment. Adding an “uh-ha” or “uh-uh” works too.
But you can only fake it for so long and never when a serious discussion is underway. If someone asks you a question or an opinion, all bets are off and “what?” is your only fallback position.
Now it was my turn to accuse others of mumbling. When we go out to a restaurant, my friends arrange the table and chairs in a circular configuration so I can hear everyone. Truth to tell, it makes me feel like a lazy Susan.
My hearing loss should not come as a surprise. It was always in the stars and the genes.
