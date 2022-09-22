As a born and bred native Oklahoman, I like to pretend I know a thing or two about tornadoes.
After spending 13 or so years in the Deep South, I also like to pretend I know a thing or two about hurricanes.
I grew up hearing the tornado whistles blow each spring on a fairly regular basis and although my parents didn’t have a storm cellar, most of our neighbors did and I always knew which direction to head in the event a twister was headed our way.
As school children, we were taught to respect, if not fear, tornadoes. Once a month or so we would practice huddling in the hallways as imaginary cyclones swirled overhead while Mrs. Zimmerman chunked textbooks at us.
The drills were a necessity for those of us who grew up in “Tornado Alley,” a name aptly given to the tornado-prone swath of flatland tucked between the Rocky Mountains and the Appalachians.
It was there, in April 1942, when the fifth-deadliest tornado in Oklahoma history blew down Main Street of my hometown killing 52 men, women, and children and wiping out a third of the homes and businesses.
Hanging on the wall in my home office is a framed front page of the local newspaper published in the days following that tragedy.
The 48-point headline screams, “BURYING THE DEAD.”
That’s all I could think about one Sunday afternoon in February 2013 when I heard that a tornado was headed directly towards the Mississippi community where my family and I were living at the time.
My four sons, their mother, and I, all happened to be together that night at our local church preparing for a kids’ program when word came that a tornado was on the ground west of town.
Church staffers quickly and calmly ushered everyone away from the windows and into the auditorium as the storm bore down on us.
I recognized the roar as the tornado rolled past and I was relieved when it kept moving.
Within minutes of it passing overhead, I gathered up my family and we jumped in our mini van and headed to the newspaper office so I could grab my camera and get to work.
When you’re in the news business, you don’t always get to pick when ‘news’ happens and since the storm had already passed, I felt comfortable sending the rest of the family home from there.
As it turns out, that wasn’t such a great idea.
Without knowing which path the tornado had taken, I unknowingly sent them back in the direction from whence they had come and straight into a sea of downed power lines and uprooted trees.
Facing roadblocks at every turn, the boys’ mother had unknowingly driven herself into the center of one of the hardest-hit areas of the community.
And then the rain came. As is often the case, a wall cloud of rain came immediately behind the tornado making it nearly impossible to see the aforementioned downed power lines and debris.
Although she did her very best to avoid as much debris as possible, somehow the boys’ mother drove up – and over – a splintered telephone pole, which somehow managed to puncture the sidewall of one of the minivan’s tires and she was forced off the road and into a nearby empty driveway belonging to one Judy McLain.
With reports of another possible tornado already beginning to circulate and without missing a beat, Judy, who we found out later owned a local pawn shop, came to the rescue of a minivan full of distraught little boys and one rattled – and understandably perturbed – wife of yours truly.
Judy, who had recently lost her husband to cancer, wasted no time in making everyone feel comfortable in her home as everyone braced for another wave of tornadoes.
She ushered the boys into the safety of her bathroom and provided pillows and blankets as they waited for the storm to pass sitting in the tub.
After 30 minutes or so of everyone hunkering down, the storm passed once again and this complete stranger took it upon herself to make celebratory sandwiches for the boys, who – as all young growing boys often are – were “starving.”
She even jetted out into her backyard and snagged some freshly-fallen kumquats and oranges for them to enjoy.
She even lit a lantern and set up a game of Scrabble for them to pass the time while her two grown sons volunteered to change the flat tire on the mini van.
Talk about Southern hospitality.
“Angel Judy,” as my sons called her, was at the right place at the right time and I, for one, couldn’t have been more grateful to a woman whom to this day, I have never met.
It’s funny how the good Lord provides in time of need.
Of course, it helps when you have an angel named “Judy,” looking over your shoulder.
Mr. Gustafson is the not-so-mild-mannered editor-in-chief of the Solon Times and its sister newspapers: the Chagrin Valley Times and Geauga Times Courier. In a few short months, he’ll celebrate his one-year anniversary of moving to the Buckeye State. Email him at: editor@chagrinvalleytimes.com
