The first day of the academy was informative and exciting and... wow.
I was not sure what to expect when I arrived for week one of the Citizens Police Academy in Solon, but I knew it was going to be special when I saw the mayor there.
That’s right. Solon Mayor Edward Kraus welcomed the 12 new academy members and shared how he believed “an informed public made for a safer city.”
He said that he was happy to see so many residents and interested individuals who would give their time to learn about the city’s police operations.
Next up, Solon Police Chief Rick Tonelli, who said he was proud to have the staff of professionals that he does, and hoped the program “promoted a stronger relationship between community and police and provided openness and transparency,” educated the community about the challenges faced by the city’s police and enabled all of us to hear first hand what the police are doing in the community.
He also introduced yours truly and said it was like having an embedded reporter in the class – a title often given to reporters who are “embedded” with military units during a war. So truly an undeserved compliment, to say the least!
Sgt. Courtenay Perkins, who leads the Citizens Police Academy program, shared with the group his reasons for being a police officer. His background, which includes a master’s degree from Northwestern, time in the U.S. Air Force, expertise in multiple police professional training programs, and a strong desire to work with the youth of Solon, is admirable.
But I think what impressed me most about Sgt. Perkins was the way he described his family including his wife, three biological children, one adopted daughter, and a foster son. He added that he and his wife have fostered 30 children in the past five years.
As a mother of five myself, I knew that Sgt. Perkins and I were going to connect on more than one level and it further impressed me that this was a person who saw children who were in need in the community and stepped up and did something to help.
And he continues to do so.
After some logistic talk, an explanation of the evening’s plan, and an introduction to my fellow academy classmates, it was time for a snack. Rice Krispie Treats!
I knew I liked this class.
Next on the agenda was an explanation of the “Safe Passages” program housed in the Solon Police Department, a program that offers immediate assistance to people suffering from drug addiction.
The administrator of the program, who suffered a family loss, as well as a parent of someone who had lost their battle with addiction, made the discussion of this program as real and pertinent as it could ever be. More on the Safe Passages program in an upcoming column.
The final event on the agenda for Week One was a tour of the Solon Jail. This was truly the “wow” of the night.
How many people have a chance to do this – particularly when they are not under arrest?
The Solon Jail is large and houses up to 26 inmates with separate sides for male and female prisoners.
Jail Administrator Shawn Filmer gave an informative, no-holds-barred tour, which enabled my classmates and I to see the corrections officers in action, the prisoners through one-way glass, and the overall facilities themselves.
Without giving too much away, I will say the jail looked clean, well run, and safe.
It includes a library and cable television for the prisoners, and food that is delivered by a company that provides meals to many government entities.
One sad aspect this particular night was an individual who was there on suicide watch and was wearing a “suicide wrap,” which, as Adm. Filmer explained, was used to keep him safe until a mental health counselor could meet with him and devise a further plan for his care.
This moment made us all realize the complexity of issues faced by the police right here in Solon.
Adm. Filmer said that he did not want to brag, but the Solon Jail has met all 237 state of Ohio jail standards since 2008 and is considered the “best jail in Cuyahoga County.”
I am bragging for him here.
At the conclusion of the first session, I realized I was going to get to know some dedicated and diverse fellow CPA Class 20 classmates, learn a great deal about crime prevention, and perhaps learn something about my own biases and preconceived notions on crime.
I think the one thing I would say from my first session is we all need to think about the jobs that some people do to keep our community safe and always do our best to remember to take a moment to tell them how much we appreciate their hardwork and dedication.
Until next week.
Ms. Collins is a veteran reporter and a native of nearby Hudson. Email any police-related questions you might have to her at: michele@chagrinvalleytimes.com.
