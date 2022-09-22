I was so moved when I read Times Editor David Gustafson’s column in the Sept. 15 issue of the Times about Danny McLish, the special needs newspaper carrier he once employed.
His description of Danny reminded me so much of my brother, Peter.
Peter was born with Down’s Syndrome in 1958 and back then, my mother’s doctor strongly advised her not to take him home from the hospital because she already had two toddlers and the doctor felt it would be too hard on her young family.
I can’t imagine not growing up with Pete!
Back then there were no schooling for him so we did our best and my Mom and Dad loved all of us children dearly. Although Peter could be a handful at times, he was very loving and funny, too.
I have so many funny memories about growing up with him – including the time when he decided to run away from home at the age of 5.
He left our house wearing my father’s wig, carrying my mother’s purse, and hauling his favorite record: “Peter and the Wolf.”
Luckily my mom took a picture.
My parents were veterans of World War II and we moved around a lot, but eventually settled in Rhode Island when Peter was 10 years old.
Luckily thanks to President Kennedy and his sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, and their family’s push for special education services, Peter was able to go to school and participate in things like Boy Scouts and basketball while attending Trudeau Memorial Center in the community of Apponaug.
Peter lived until age 61, but developed Alzheimer’s Disease and he passed away in 2019.
I miss him every single day, but I thank the Lord that we got to have him in our family for all those years.
Thank you again for writing the column and for welcoming Danny into your work family. I would have loved to have met him.
Lisa Griffith
Chagrin Falls
Gov. DeWine has failed the people of Ohio; Whaley deserves a chance
Dear Editor,
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has failed the people of Ohio and should not be re-elected.
When COVID-19 hit, he strongly supported the use of masks. He urged people to be vaccinated.
However, he fairly quickly succumbed to the Trump lies and now follows the Republican party line. He now has Trump’s endorsement.
Gov. DeWine’s endorsement and signing of the anti-abortion bill known as the “heartbeat bill” is another example of his failure.
A fetal heartbeat can be heard as early as six weeks into a pregnancy when the mother may not even know she is pregnant.
It is difficult to understand how anyone can support a law that required a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped and became pregnant, to have to leave Ohio in order to get an abortion.
Gov. DeWine supports the law that does not allow an abortion even in the case of rape, incest, or threat to the mother’s life.
In contrast, Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democratic candidate for governor, is a strong supporter of a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.
She also supports actions that bring good jobs to Ohio such as the CHIPS and Science Bill recently passed by the US Senate.
It will help bring an Intel plant to Licking County (north of Columbus) that will employ more than 3,000 people.
Nan Whaley will restore the Integrity of the Office of Governor of the State of Ohio that was pretty much destroyed by Gov. DeWine’s involvement in the First Energy scandal.
Richard L. Hansler
Pepper Pike
Reader offers rebuttal to ‘MAGA Republican blather’ published 9/15
Dear Editor,
I am responding to a “Letter to the Editor” in the Sept. 15 issue of the Times about my recent letter outlining my continued support of former President Donald Trump.
First, what “corruption” are you talking about?
Mr. Trump has been accused of many things, but he has not been charged with anything. It was all political nonsense. Neither the left nor the right wanted him to ruin their obscene gravy train.
“Radical, MAGA wing?” Who are they and where are they? I do not see Republicans protesting, say at the homes of Supreme Court Justices. This is a federal offense, yet no one was charged.
I haven’t seen a “radical MAGA wing such as Antifa or BLM, causing riots, burning cities, looting, murdering and terrorizing citizens.
Do you know what Seattle looks like today?
Portland, Oregon? San Francisco, California, Los Angeles, California, Chicago, Illinois, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania?
Every Democrat-run major city is in the toilet.
“Usual Republican blather?”
Do you recall when Mark Cuban banned the singing of the National Anthem at his Dallas Mavericks basketball games?
It didn’t last long, but he did it.
I just recall a furor about our anthem. Shortly after that, the Texas legislature passed a law requiring the singing of the National Anthem at all sporting events.
The fact it had to be made into law in the United States of America is a sin in itself.
“Hyperbolic, hysterical observations?”
Being opposed to transgender mutilation of children, or transgenderism in general is not hysteria or hyperbole.
Those with sexual dysphoria deserve our support and pity, yes, but our young children do not deserve mutilation.
If you listen to the news, most children who have done that say they have been physically and mentally damaged.
“Absolutist, black and white dichotomization?”
I don’t think so.
Stronger military, a secure border, low unemployment for all classes, rising wages, low cost of money, energy independence a coherent foreign policy.
That is not all, but compare those few tidbits with what is going on today in America.
Surely you can see this is bad. Common sense…
Yes, he stood for law and order. He took the shackles off our law enforcement personnel and they were grateful that he did so. So were the citizens they were able to assist.
Ask those in New York or the other cities heretofore mentioned, how cashless bail is working out for them. Look at the District Attorneys who do not prosecute criminals, but instead are immediately freed.
That’s nice.
Bob Mueller was a hack and had no clue what was going on in the hearings. That was obvious.
Russia collusion? Are you still stuck on that? Give me a break. Wasn’t the Steele Dossier enough?
Yes, he was impeached twice – both times a farce. There was no evidence presented to indict him either time. They were merely political witch hunts, the goal of which was to keep him from ever running for office again.
The same is true for the Jan. 6 television show.
They have nothing. It is all distraction from their failure to govern.
“Fabricated narrative to criminalize Hunter Biden’s business dealing?”
Surely you jest. Do you not see the news aside from liberal media?
“He stole sensitive information?”
How big of an idiot do you think he is?
I would bet he was advised implicitly on what he could and could not remove from the White House.
Pretty sure he knew this was coming at him. Therefore – again – common sense.
From what I know, he worked with the FBI and gave them whatever they were entitled to recover. The FBI advised him to put another lock on the door and they were happy with that.
Talk about turning over election results, didn’t Hillary do that in 2016?
Al Gore did it, too.
Four years later, Georgia’s Stacey Abrams has yet to concede her loss.
You might find that if the FBI and the Department of Justice were not corrupt, much more evidence of cheating would have been found in 2020.
By the way, the “Big Lie” is simply Marxism infecting our country, which many also deny.
Ross Bushman
Chagrin Falls
History will not treat kindly those who continue to turn their heads
Dear Editor,
I write this note to those who not only care for their countrymen who have preceded and sacrificed for us, but also for our kids and grandkids.
Our adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law must win the day.
The cynical, vacuous, and mendacious positions and arguments (without evidence) that the election deniers continue to promote must be seen as such.
When the curtain was pulled back on Oz, his followers and believers needed to be honest with themselves and admit that they were “conned.”
Only then could true healing have begun.
A whole raft of conspiracy theories are possible only at the cost of blood and trust in the institution of free and fair elections.
A democracy cannot survive without this trust.
Think through the facts and evidence when it’s time to vote in November. Please sit back and think through the mendacious and specious vitriol, none of which comes with any supporting evidence.
Then, make a choice that’s beyond just party lines. Make a choice that stands for the healthy future of our 215-year-old democracy dating back to when George Washington published his farewell address.
To those liberal democracies, societies, governments, and the broader world, who look to the United States for inspiration and leadership, the long-term consequences are dire.
These continued attacks on our institutions, the rule of law, police officers and others in law enforcement, and the judiciary are not even remotely normal – nor can we condone the first non-peaceful transfer of power in the history of our country.
History will not treat kindly those leaders who have treated these dark events with a blind eye.
Benign neglect and keeping your head down will not pass for real patriotism.
Congressman Liz Cheney’s behavior and the tone and content of her concession speech of several weeks ago is the real demonstration of courage.
She refused to go along with the lies of the 2020 election. Her defense of the U.S. Constitution and rule of law in the face of intimidation and ugly threats to her family will be recorded in the history books for all of posterity. She chose truth over personal gain.
Our great experiment in democracy is just that, an experiment. And experiments can fail.
And we, the body politic, cannot sit back and ignore all of those sacrifices made by those who have preceded us.
My father, and I’m sure many of your fathers and grandfathers, spent February of 1942 through August of 1945 fighting for this country.
If they were alive today, they would not be election deniers and they would not be storming the U.S. Capitol.
I know for a fact, my dad would be shaking his head in dismay and disbelief at those conspiracy consumers.
I say again, history will not treat kindly those who have had their heads turned. Those who have treated these lies and cries of election fraud with a blind eye.
To my friends who are Republicans, Democrats, or Independents, I urge you to vote this November with these thoughts in mind.
Bill Franz
Bainbridge Township
Immigrants as pawns?
Dear Editor,
Before cruelty and mean-spiritedness overwhelm our politicians, perhaps they should read the inscription at the Statue of Liberty.
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore,
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
Mike Carlton
Chagrin Falls
Geauga Park District Commissioner Preston is a pot calling kettle black
Dear Editor,
Pat Preston’s response to my letter to the editor published recently reminded me of the pot calling the kettle black.
He is quick to say “stop attacking,” but those expensive advertisements you put in the newspaper prior to the last county auditor’s election sure looked like attack ads to me.
The tens of thousands of dollars he contributed to Mrs. Grendell’s campaign likely were used to attack our county auditor.
Did he complain about that and ask her to stop attacking? No.
He did, however, attack me personally stating that I “ knew nothing and was negative about everything.”
I don’t believe I have personally attacked anyone.
Sure, I criticize poor policy, poor decisions, funds used in ways I disagree with, actions not taken, discussions not initiated.
The Geauga Park District commissioners are likely all fine folks, but I disagree often with what they do – or don’t do.
I don’t recall any “no” votes at meetings, except the time when two commissioners voted no on Mr. Preston’s proposal to allow public comment at park commissioners meetings.
I disagree with folks who just sit there and vote “yes” with little discussion or disagreement.
Makes me think they would best take their many talents elsewhere.
Apparently the Park District has plenty of funds to spend millions of dollars on buildings and amusements, but yet the park biologist has to go around with a tin can seeking grant funding to protect endangered or threatened species? Give me a break.
A decision was made to allow recreational hunting of wild turkeys in the park district, even though the park biologist himself had stated at past commissioners’ meetings that he would not recommend it.
Huge, extra, unnecessary amounts are now being spent due to the parks decision to separate from the services of the county.
Again, I disagree with the action taken and I say so. I don’t resort to negative name calling.
At this month’s Geauga Park District meeting, Mr. Preston attacked mucho people and there isn’t enough space here to respond to all of those attacks.
He stated the Geauga County auditor was very troublesome in not playing some bills and cited it as one reason why the park district decided to separate from the county auditor.
Why was this not discussed at past commissioners’ meetings? According to the Auditor’s office, all bills are paid once documented. Is that untrue?
Prior to Director Oros stating the park district was planning to separate its financial oversight away from the Auditor’s Office, I don’t recall a single complaint being voiced at Park District meetings.
If Mr. Preston or others insist there was, how about some documentation?
Readers can check the unedited meeting videos at protectgeaguaparks.us and see if they can find any. Lots of luck! I can save them some time. It’s not there.
After pressure from an attendee at this month’s park meeting, the board agreed to consider allowing public comment at the October meeting.
Will this be another convoluted bureaucratic proposal that requires folks to send in a questions in advance? Maybe Mr. Preston and company should simply require citizens to stand on their heads at meetings when questioning or commenting.
Citizens should be able to comment or question when decisions are being made and discussions of importants are occurring – not weeks later.
Of course, abusive language and yelling can not – and should not – be tolerated and you commissioners have a right – and obligation – to quiet an abuser up and ask him or her to leave – even with a Park Ranger escort if it’s warranted.
By not allowing comments or questions, it’s likely that commissioners simply do not want to hear other views that may conflict with their own.
Maybe Mr. Preston’s fear is that Geuga County residents would realize that some folks in the audience would make more competent commissioners that the five people sitting up front.
Good citizens have a responsibility to speak up – and out – about actions they do not agree with just as they should compliment actions worthy of praise.
I do both and will continue to do both.
Too many folks never write a letter to the editor or call their governmental representative to express their views.
If they did, we would not have so many problems in our world today.
Citizen sheep are just inviting to be shorn.
John G. Augustine
Parkman Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.